Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs. The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations. Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers. That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The measure by House Republican leader Blake Miguez won passage from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. It will prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances that are tougher than statewide restrictions. It doesn’t apply to the meeting places of local governing authorities, however. They can still carry stronger restrictions. Edwards also signed a bill to make it easier to carry a concealed handgun in church. Church authorities still will have to agree.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More Louisiana residents will have access to medical marijuana under a significant expansion of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program that Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law. The law changes take effect in August. They'll allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it would help, and remove restrictions on which doctors can recommend cannabis. The House and Senate agreed to the bill in the regular session that ended June 1. The House voted 75-16 for the measure, while the Senate agreed in a 28-6 vote. The Democratic governor announced Monday evening that he had signed the bill into law.

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana will meet next week to hear arguments on whether to remove a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the East Feliciana Police Jury met Monday to discuss the statue’s future but delayed the discussion to find a bigger venue to accommodate the large numbers of people interested in the vote. In 2016, a local resident pushed for its removal but it was rejected. In 2018, a black man arrested in the parish pushed to have his trial moved, saying the statue was a symbol of racism and that he couldn’t get a fair trial there. Courts rejected that argument.