Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Police in a central Louisiana city are asking an anonymous tipster to get back in touch with more information about the shooting death of a gay black man. An Alexandria Police Department spokesman declined on Monday to say whether the tipster has done so since the request went out in a brief news release Friday in the case of 29-year-old McKinsley Lincoln. News agencies report that his body was found May 15 on a street where a caller had reported an injured man.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House plowed ahead with a top priority for business lobbying groups despite a veto from the governor. Republican lawmakers are trying to lessen the money that people could win against insurance companies and businesses in car wreck lawsuits. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday vetoed the bill to make sweeping changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation system, a proposal passed in the regular session that ended June 1. The House on Monday passed two new, rewritten bills aimed at the same goal of lessening the successful civil lawsuits in car accidents or shrinking the damages awarded. The measures go to the Senate for debate.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a Republican-crafted plan to spend $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to help small businesses recover from the outbreak. The dollars come from direct federal aid allocated to Louisiana by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 disease. Edwards intended to steer about $811 million of the federal assistance to local government agencies to reimburse them for virus-related expenses. Republican state lawmakers chose to divvy that money up differently. They carved out $300 million for small business grants and used the remaining $511 million for municipalities. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he signed the measure. Treasurer John Schroder will manage the business grant program.

DETROIT (AP) — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That's according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults.