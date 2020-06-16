House to vote to make Washington DC the 51st state

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state. It’s an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The administration move to use federal forces to clear peaceful protesters so President Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church for a photo op two weeks ago prompted Democratic leaders to schedule the vote.

