Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

PROSPECTIVE STUDENT-RACIAL SLUR

Prospective LSU student won't be enrolled after racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University says a prospective student who was seen in a video using a racial slur won't be enrolled in the school this fall. The university gave the update by replying to several tweets Monday night. The one-sentence statement does not say whether the student withdrew from the school or if the school denied admission. LSU faced backlash for its initial response in which it tweeted that it was limited in how it could take action on free speech. The school later apologized and officials met with black student leaders, who decided to change the name of a campus library named after a former president who advocated for segregation.

POLICE-TIPSTER PLEA

Police to anonymous tipster: please get back in touch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Police in a central Louisiana city are asking an anonymous tipster to get back in touch with more information about the shooting death of a gay black man. An Alexandria Police Department spokesman declined on Monday to say whether the tipster has done so since the request went out in a brief news release Friday in the case of 29-year-old McKinsley Lincoln. News agencies report that his body was found May 15 on a street where a caller had reported an injured man.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

After veto, GOP lawmakers push ahead with business priority

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House plowed ahead with a top priority for business lobbying groups despite a veto from the governor. Republican lawmakers are trying to lessen the money that people could win against insurance companies and businesses in car wreck lawsuits. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday vetoed the bill to make sweeping changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation system, a proposal passed in the regular session that ended June 1. The House on Monday passed two new, rewritten bills aimed at the same goal of lessening the successful civil lawsuits in car accidents or shrinking the damages awarded. The measures go to the Senate for debate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor signs GOP's $300M small business aid plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a Republican-crafted plan to spend $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to help small businesses recover from the outbreak. The dollars come from direct federal aid allocated to Louisiana by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 disease. Edwards intended to steer about $811 million of the federal assistance to local government agencies to reimburse them for virus-related expenses. Republican state lawmakers chose to divvy that money up differently. They carved out $300 million for small business grants and used the remaining $511 million for municipalities. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he signed the measure. Treasurer John Schroder will manage the business grant program.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACIAL DISPARITY-POLL

Poll: Black Americans most likely to know a COVID-19 victim

DETROIT (AP) — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That's according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults.

OFFICER ASSAULT-DISCIPLINARY HISTORY

Records: Officer charged in assault had history of citations

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Records obtained by a Louisiana newspaper show a white officer accused of beating a hospitalized black teenager had been suspended at least four times for improper conduct during his 17-year police career. The records detailed by The Daily Advertiser show Opelousas Police Sgt. Tyron Andrepont's disciplinary history included suspensions for use of force, offensive conduct and unbecoming conduct. Now he's charged with malfeasance in office in last year's assault of Jonah Coleman. The 18-year-old had been hospitalized at his parents' request and was restrained in a bed when Andrepont allegedly beat him in the face and held him in a choke hold. Andrepont remains on paid leave.

BAYOU CHENE-FLOODGATE

Work to begin on part of $80M Louisiana floodgate project

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Work is set to begin on part of an $80 million project intended to help control backwater flooding in several southeastern Louisiana parishes. News outlets report contractor Sealevel Construction Inc. received approval from officials in St. Mary Parish last week to begin constructing a permanent barge that would be placed in Bayou Chene to block water that backs up when the Atchafalaya River is high. Officials have said the 400-foot barge gate will be swung into place when needed. The barge is one part of the floodgate project, which will also include the construction of a flood wall and a levee.

OIL HIGHWAY-ELEVATION GRANT

Louisiana getting $135M federal grant for highway elevation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive $135 million in federal financing to help elevate a state highway leading to a critical national oil and gas hub. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that the state will receive the U.S. Department of Transportation grant for improvements to Louisiana Highway 1 in Lafourche Parish heading to Port Fourchon. The highway upgrade includes four phases. The federal money will help elevate an 8.3 mile stretch of Highway 1 from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The money will come on top of $150 million in oil spill recovery money that Edwards and state lawmakers have pledged for the highway work.