Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

LOOSENING GUN RESTRICTIONS

Edwards signs bills to loosen Louisiana's gun restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The measure by House Republican leader Blake Miguez won passage from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. It will prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances that are tougher than statewide restrictions. It doesn’t apply to the meeting places of local governing authorities, however. They can still carry stronger restrictions. Edwards also signed a bill to make it easier to carry a concealed handgun in church. Church authorities still will have to agree.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA

Louisiana widening access to medical marijuana under new law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More Louisiana residents will have access to medical marijuana under a significant expansion of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program that Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law. The law changes take effect in August. They'll allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it would help, and remove restrictions on which doctors can recommend cannabis. The House and Senate agreed to the bill in the regular session that ended June 1. The House voted 75-16 for the measure, while the Senate agreed in a 28-6 vote. The Democratic governor announced Monday evening that he had signed the bill into law.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-COURTHOUSE

Louisiana parish to vote on future of Confederate monument

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana will meet next week to hear arguments on whether to remove a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the East Feliciana Police Jury met Monday to discuss the statue’s future but delayed the discussion to find a bigger venue to accommodate the large numbers of people interested in the vote. In 2016, a local resident pushed for its removal but it was rejected. In 2018, a black man arrested in the parish pushed to have his trial moved, saying the statue was a symbol of racism and that he couldn’t get a fair trial there. Courts rejected that argument.

PROSPECTIVE STUDENT-RACIAL SLUR

Prospective LSU student won't be enrolled after racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University says a prospective student who was seen in a video using a racial slur won't be enrolled in the school this fall. The university gave the update by replying to several tweets Monday night. The one-sentence statement does not say whether the student withdrew from the school or if the school denied admission. LSU faced backlash for its initial response in which it tweeted that it was limited in how it could take action on free speech. The school later apologized and officials met with black student leaders, who decided to change the name of a campus library named after a former president who advocated for segregation.

POLICE-TIPSTER PLEA

Police to anonymous tipster: please get back in touch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Police in a central Louisiana city are asking an anonymous tipster to get back in touch with more information about the shooting death of a gay black man. An Alexandria Police Department spokesman declined on Monday to say whether the tipster has done so since the request went out in a brief news release Friday in the case of 29-year-old McKinsley Lincoln. News agencies report that his body was found May 15 on a street where a caller had reported an injured man.

TRIBES-OIL DRILLING

Court rules to cancel energy lease on land sacred to tribes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled to cancel a long-disputed oil and gas lease on land in northwestern Montana considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Tuesday reversed a judge's 2018 decision that had allowed a Louisiana company to keep its lease within the Badger Two-Medicine area of Lewis and Clark National Forest. The lease owned by Solenex LLC was the last active exploratory lease of about 45 issued in the Badger-Two Medicine area since the 1980s

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

After veto, GOP lawmakers push ahead with business priority

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House plowed ahead with a top priority for business lobbying groups despite a veto from the governor. Republican lawmakers are trying to lessen the money that people could win against insurance companies and businesses in car wreck lawsuits. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday vetoed the bill to make sweeping changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation system, a proposal passed in the regular session that ended June 1. The House on Monday passed two new, rewritten bills aimed at the same goal of lessening the successful civil lawsuits in car accidents or shrinking the damages awarded. The measures go to the Senate for debate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor signs GOP's $300M small business aid plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a Republican-crafted plan to spend $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to help small businesses recover from the outbreak. The dollars come from direct federal aid allocated to Louisiana by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 disease. Edwards intended to steer about $811 million of the federal assistance to local government agencies to reimburse them for virus-related expenses. Republican state lawmakers chose to divvy that money up differently. They carved out $300 million for small business grants and used the remaining $511 million for municipalities. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he signed the measure. Treasurer John Schroder will manage the business grant program.