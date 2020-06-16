Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

Tuesday, Jun. 16 12:30 PM Restore the Mississippi River Delta hurricane preparedness webinar - Restore the Mississippi River Delta host a webinar on hurricane preparedness and 'why coastal wetlands are an important part of keeping our communities safe'

Weblinks: http://mississippiriverdelta.org/

Contacts: Rachel Strassel, Gambel Communications, rachel@gambelpr.com, 1 504 579 2487

To register, visit: https://nwf-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7fWPdXhqTHasVaxfj4NSvg * (Contact Rachel Strassel at rachel@gambelpr.com with questions.)

Tuesday, Jun. 16 2:30 PM GOP Rep. Steve Scalise and Louisiana Gov. Edwards discuss LA Highway 1 funding - House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards hold press conference on LA Highway 1 funding announcement

Location: Leon Theriot Lock, Golden Meadow, LA

Weblinks: http://scalise.house.gov, https://twitter.com/SteveScalise

Contacts: Erin McBride, Rep. Steve Scalise, Erin.McBride@mail.house.gov

Tuesday, Jun. 16 3:00 PM Second annual Senate reading of Martin Luther King's Letter from Birmingham Jail - Second annual bipartisan reading of Dr Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail on the floor of the Senate chamber, with Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown, Doug Jones and Tammy Duckworth, and Republican Sens. John Kennedy, James Lankford, Mitt Romney and Tim Scott

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://brown.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Trudy Perkins, Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown, Trudy_Perkins@brown.senate.gov, 1 202 224 3978

Tuesday, Jun. 16 National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues - National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues, held virtually. Day two speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Robin Kelly; Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory; National Action Network President and founder Rev. Al Sharpton; National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President and CEO Melanie Campbell; LULAC National President Domingo Garcia; UNIDOSUS President and CEO Janet Murguia; Sacramento Urban League President and CEO Cassandra Jennings; T-Mobile Vice President of Federal Government and External Affairs Marie Silla-Dixon; OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates National President Sharon Wong; Louisiana state Rep. Ted James; Advancement Project Director Judith Browne Dianis; and National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial and Washington Bureau Executive Director Clint Odom

Weblinks: http://www.nul.org, https://twitter.com/NatUrbanLeague

Contacts: Teresa Candori, National Urban League, tcandori@nul.org, 1 212 558 5362

Wednesday, Jun. 17 11:00 AM University of Louisiana Monroe mental health and coronavirus webinar - University of Louisiana Monroe Gerontology Program and the Louisiana Department of Health co-present a webinar on mental health and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.ulm.edu/

Contacts: Hope Young, ULM, hyoung@ulm.edu, 1 318 342 5445

Register at: https://forms.gle/X4X79YSHZjzxXode9

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses curtailing illicit finance - 'Transatlantic Initiatives Curtailing Illicit Finance' Hudson Institute virtual event, on the U.S. and UK's 'unique responsibility' to confront transnational corruption and other economic crime. Speakers include Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and Member of the UK Parliament John Penrose

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute press, press@hudson.org

https://www.hudson.org/events/1830-video-event-senator-bill-cassidy-and-john-penrose-mp-on-transatlantic-initiatives-curtailing-illicit-finance62020

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jun. 20 Impressions Expo - Impressions Expo, formerly Imprinted Sportswear Show for the decorated apparel and imprinted products industry, printing, embroidery, promotional products, retail, and marketing

Location: Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S River Rd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: https://impressionsexpo.com/baton-rouge/, https://twitter.com/issshows

Contacts: Josh Carruth, Impressions Expo, Josh.Carruth@Emeraldx.com, 1 678 781 7905

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Sunday, Jun. 21 CANCELED: Hearing Loss Association of America Convention - CANCELED: Hearing Loss Association of America Convention * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with HLAA hosting Experience HLAA! online event 18-19 Jun

Location: New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.hearingloss.org, https://twitter.com/HLAA

Contacts: Nancy Macklin, HLAA Director of External Affairs, nmacklin@hearingloss.org, 1 301 657 2248