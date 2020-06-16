Advertisement

LSU says incoming student who posted video using racial slur will not be enrolled come fall

WAFB
WAFB(KALB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A prospective freshman at LSU who recently posted an offensive video on Twitter of himself using a racial slur will not be enrolled come fall, LSU tweeted out Monday, June 15.

The incoming student tweeted a video in early June showing himself yelling the sentence “I hate 'n-words.’” After quite a bit of public outcry, the school has announced the student will not be enrolled in the fall.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> LSU apologizes after uproar over racial slur allegedly used by incoming freshman

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish residents file lawsuit against LDEQ after contamination found at Dresser facility

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Two Cenla residents are suing the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for damages after TCE contamination was found in neighborhoods near the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish.

State

Wildlife agents euthanize black bear captured near I-110 in North Baton Rouge

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) say their agents captured a 3-year-old male Louisiana black bear near I-110 in North Baton Rouge Tuesday, June 16.

News

Petition created for Councilman Harry Silver

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Constituents of Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver want his problems with the city resolved...and are even taking to social media.

News

LSUA releases latest economic dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has released its latest issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

State

Edwards signs bills to loosen Louisiana’s gun restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Latest News

News

Marksville Farmers Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
Connecting the community to local produce. Melissa Goudeau describes the downtown Marksville Farmers Market which is open every Monday.

News

Cane River National Heritage Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amy Lee previews a virtual Father's Day event hosted by the Cane River National Heritage Area

News

Fort Polk Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Garrison Commander, Colonel Ryan Roseberry, with an update from Fort Polk. Freedom Fest is moving to November.

News

Online petition organized to support Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver’s virtual meeting attendance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Denton
Alexandria residents are signing an online petition to support virtual meeting accommodations for Councilman Harry Silver.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana