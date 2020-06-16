LSU says incoming student who posted video using racial slur will not be enrolled come fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A prospective freshman at LSU who recently posted an offensive video on Twitter of himself using a racial slur will not be enrolled come fall, LSU tweeted out Monday, June 15.

The incoming student tweeted a video in early June showing himself yelling the sentence “I hate 'n-words.’” After quite a bit of public outcry, the school has announced the student will not be enrolled in the fall.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> LSU apologizes after uproar over racial slur allegedly used by incoming freshman

