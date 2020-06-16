LSUA releases latest economic dashboard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has released its latest issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

This issue of the dashboard now includes sales tax revenue data for La Salle, Catahoula, and Concordia parishes in addition to Rapides, Avoyelles, Evangeline, and St. Landry.

“We are pleased to see such support for this community service,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business.

Dupont also said that while sales tax revenues in April were down in all seven reporting parishes compared to March, sales tax revenues through April have remained comparable to last year. Sales tax revenue is a measure of local consumer spending.

Initial unemployment claims rose 13 percent statewide in the week ending June 6 compared to the previous week, with eight of the 10 Central Louisiana parishes reporting slightly higher initial claims. This was the first increase in initial claims in six weeks, according to the report.

On a bright note, new business formations in Louisiana reached an all-time weekly high the week of June 6, after double-digit declines in March and April. Nearly 1,600 business applications were filed the week ending June 6 for a total of 27,450 applications year-to-date, exceeding the 27,350 filed during the same period in 2019.

The CENLA Economic Dashboard is a service of LSUA to help business and community leaders monitor the economic pulse of Central Louisiana.

To view the June 16 CENLA Economic Dashboard, click here.

