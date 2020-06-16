Advertisement

NFL Pro Bowl heading to Las Vegas in 2021

NFC wide receiver Davante Adams (17), of the Green Bay Packers, scores a touchdown on a 13-yard reception during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) -The NFL didn’t wasted any time making Las Vegas a host site for a major part of the league’s calendar year, announcing Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl would be hosted at the Raiders’ new stadium.

One week before the Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off in Tampa, Florida, the rest of the NFL’s best players will be playing the annual exhibition in Allegiant Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints had seven players selected to the roster for the 2019-20 season. The Super Bowl’s participants do not participate in the Pro Bowl.

