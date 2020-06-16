Advertisement

Online petition organized to support Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver’s virtual meeting attendance

Harry Silver (KALB)
By Anna Denton
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -

The Alexandria City Council’s refusal to allow Councilman Harry Silver to attend meetings virtually is now sparking outrage among city residents, especially those in his district – District 4.

“It wreaks that it is not fair, and we’re not happy,” said Dist. 4 resident Tom Spencer.

Silver, who is 98 years old, has been unable to attend council meetings in person due to susceptibility to COVID-19.

“His doctors prohibited him from really doing much of anything other than staying at home,” said Councilman Chuck Fowler.

But when requested accommodations to attend meetings virtually were refused, he sued the City of Alexandria as well as council president Jules Green for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act.

“I have five daughters. We have Zoom family conference once a week,” said Spencer. “If I can do it, anybody can do it. We’ve got all the residents of District 4 right now that are unrepresented.”

Then, at a council meeting on June 9, a resolution created by Fowler requesting to allow Silver to attend meetings virtually was denied once again by four council members - Gerber Porter, Joe Fuller, Jules Green and Malcolm Larvadain.

“There’s an animosity between the council members that voted against him, Harry, for whatever reason,” said Fowler. “I don’t know.”

“I actually have written every one of them,” said Alexandria native Charleen Kennedy. “But their responses have not given me any valid information that would support their vote.”

Now, residents are speaking out.

It didn’t come across to me as us coming together or working together,” said Spencer. “It came across to me as more division…For him to be excluded, just seemed kind of petty at this point.”

In support of Silver, Kennedy formed an online petition formed that has gained over 1,500 signatures.

“I was so appalled at what had happened to him that I instantly started the petition,” Kennedy said. “I really didn’t think much about it.”

“I’m hoping that the social implications and the awareness brought to the situation will manifest the councilmen to come up with a good resolution.”

Kennedy’s hope is that the petition will gain the attention of the council members whose “nay” votes are preventing the oldest elected official in the nation from continuing his years of service to his city.

“They have a fiduciary responsibility to their constituents to do the right thing,” Kennedy said.

The link to the petition can be found here. A response to Silver’s lawsuit has yet to be filed at this point.

