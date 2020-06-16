Advertisement

Police rescue toddlers, dad after he drove off cliff in Calif.

A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.
A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.(OnScene.TV via CNN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports Robert Brians was booked Monday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and child cruelty. Brians could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Police say his wife called 911 early Saturday to report her husband’s plans.

A K-9 police officer using a 100-foot-long canine leash rappelled down the cliff and saved the family. The twins are in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish residents file lawsuit against LDEQ after contamination found at Dresser facility

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Two Cenla residents are suing the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for damages after TCE contamination was found in neighborhoods near the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish.

National

House to vote to make Washington DC the 51st state

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

News

Petition created for Councilman Harry Silver

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Constituents of Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver want his problems with the city resolved...and are even taking to social media.

National

India: 20 troops killed in Himalayas clash with Chinese army

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AIJAZ HUSSAIN
A clash high in the Himalayas between the world’s two most populated countries claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers in a border region that the two nuclear-armed neighbors have disputed for decades, Indian officials said Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

News

LSUA releases latest economic dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has released its latest issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

National

Airman charged in killing of federal officer in California

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood

National

‘Still scared’: Health workers feel the toll of virus fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Peltz
Outside a back door to a hospital where the coronavirus hit like a hurricane, a half-dozen staffers gathered recently to look back, and look inward.

National

Study: Uninsured, underinsured more likely to have severe COVID symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Those who don’t have insurance or are underinsured are more likely to become severely ill if they get coronavirus, a new study says.

National

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 California wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Liedtke
Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday to killing 84 people in one of the most devastating wildfires in recent U.S. history during a dramatic court hearing punctuated by a promise from the company’s outgoing CEO that the nation’s largest utility will never again put profits ahead of safety.