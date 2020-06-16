Rapides Parish residents file lawsuit against LDEQ after contamination found at Dresser facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Cenla residents are suing the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for damages after TCE contamination was found in neighborhoods near the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish.

Michelle Barton and William Barton, Jr. filed a class action petition for damages against LDEQ for allegedly not issuing a notice of contamination within 30 days of the agency finding out. They also claim LDEQ failed to ensure Dresser properly disposed of hazardous waste. The plaintiffs claim “by 2014, DEQ knew or should have known that TCE from the spill had off-site impact.”

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) said it was testing contamination from the Dresser, LLC facility that may impact local residents. LDEQ said the area specifically impacted extends from the industrial property to the east shoulder of Service Road East (Austin Dr.) in the vicinity of the residential development east of Hwy. 167, including the Aurora Park Subdivision area. Those are areas outside of Pineville City limits.

In a release from the Louisiana DEQ to local residents obtained by News Channel 5, it read, "environmental contamination has been detected in the vicinity of your property or residence." The release said the main contaminant is trichloroethene, also known as trichloroethylene. They said they have indicated an elevated soil gas concentration and groundwater contamination.

Trichloroethylene is a colorless, volatile liquid that is non-flammable and has a sweet odor. Exposure to moderate amounts may cause headaches, dizziness, sleepiness; large amounts may cause coma and even death. LDEQ said there is strong evidence exposure could lead to cancer. The Dept. of Health and Human Services considers trichloroethylene to be a human carcinogen.

In the release to residents, LDEQ said, "your drinking water is obtained from Rapides Parish Water Works District 3 and is safe." They also said no outdoor air contamination has been detected.

LDEQ said they have found no evidence of exposure to the public.

The lawsuit was filed in the 19th JDC Court in East Baton Rouge Parish because the lawsuit involved LDEQ. The plaintiffs are asking for economic and compensatory damages and remediation of land among other things.

On February 10, LDEQ and contractors hired by Baker Hughes, Inc. met with concerned citizens at the Rapides Parish Police Jury meeting.

LDEQ said soil gas sampling is being conducted. They said they have also been doing sampling of indoor air in some residences to determine if the contaminant is present in area homes.

Earlier this year, LDEQ said Dresser initiated two remediation processes including installing wells and conducting a pilot test to treat soil by removing gas. Dresser also injected chemicals into the groundwater to break down the contaminants starting back in June 2018.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Lawrence Centola, a New Orleans environmental attorney. Centola is also representing another Rapides Parish resident who is suing Baker Hughes, Inc. the parent company for the Dresser facility.

