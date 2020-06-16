Advertisement

Saints’ Jenkins joins CNN as social justice contributor

In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, then-Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is joining CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice.

Jenkins says he believes he can “be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives" to promoting equality through legislation and other reforms.

Jenkins is an 11-year NFL veteran out of Ohio State who has won Super Bowls with both New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins says his motivation to join CNN stems from his experience addressing inequalities in criminal justice and educational systems affecting members of "marginalized communities.”

