Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

The NYPD found no criminality by Shake Shack employees after officers got sick from milkshakes. (Source: WPIX/CNN)
The NYPD found no criminality by Shake Shack employees after officers got sick from milkshakes. (Source: WPIX/CNN)(CNN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP/WPIX/CNN) — New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

Police believe a solution used to clean the milkshake machines wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed. The officers have since been released from the hospital.

Shake Shack tweeted on Monday that they were “horrified” by the reports and were working with police.

The burger chain on Tuesday morning tweeted that they were “relieved to hear the officers are all okay” and were “working hard to get the full picture."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

