Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

NEW YORK (AP/WPIX/CNN) — New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

Police believe a solution used to clean the milkshake machines wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

The Detectives’ Endowment Association said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed. The officers have since been released from the hospital.

Shake Shack tweeted on Monday that they were “horrified” by the reports and were working with police.

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

The burger chain on Tuesday morning tweeted that they were “relieved to hear the officers are all okay” and were “working hard to get the full picture."

Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay. https://t.co/rjJYFSYjZc — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

