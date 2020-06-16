Advertisement

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

(WEAU)
By Gray News
Published: Jun. 16, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

The June 19 holiday, which recognizes the end of slavery in the U.S., is being acknowledged by more companies and organizations amid protests involving several black people who have died in police shootings. One of the most notable deaths involved George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25. Target is based in Minneapolis.

Target stores and distribution centers will remain open, but hourly workers will receive time and a half pay. Employees also have the option to take the day off with full pay. The company’s headquarters will be closed.

“Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis - as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities - is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way," CEO Brian Cornell said.

The company has also said it would take additional steps toward addressing racial injustice and inequity.

