The Cenla mural that everyone is talking about

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - While many Americans throughout the country continue to make a push for an end to police brutality and racism, one artist decided to let her paintbrush speak for her.

“It’s amazing,” Danielle Ford, a Marksville artist said. “I’ve gotten so much positive feedback over this mural.”

Ford painted a mural of George Floyd right across the street from the Marksville Courthouse.

“We wanted to communicate positive reinforcement to be the change,” Van Roy, who helped Ford paint the words on the mural stated. “We honored the three [George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery] even though there are countless others that have lost their lives to senseless violence."

Ford and Roy worked on the masterpiece together, and many people could not take their eyes off it during the June 6 protest.

"We knew that our building was directly across from the courthouse," Jacques Goudeau, the building owner said. "We knew that the windows on the storefront would serve as a wonderful backdrop or a blank canvas to just come in and do something positive, and supportive for the community."

In 11 days, the post of Ford standing in front of the mural received more 150,000 views on one website and another 300 plus comments on Reddit.

"My message is to come together and make a change," Ford said. "[Let's] end racism this is 2020, and [we've had] enough of that."

“It’s not just a black and white thing,” Roy said. “This is a call for humanity, and to treat others as we would want to be treated. [Let’s] examine our intentions... [because] it all begins with you.”

