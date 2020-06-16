Advertisement

The Cenla mural that everyone is talking about

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - While many Americans throughout the country continue to make a push for an end to police brutality and racism, one artist decided to let her paintbrush speak for her.

“It’s amazing,” Danielle Ford, a Marksville artist said. “I’ve gotten so much positive feedback over this mural.”

Ford painted a mural of George Floyd right across the street from the Marksville Courthouse.

“We wanted to communicate positive reinforcement to be the change,” Van Roy, who helped Ford paint the words on the mural stated. “We honored the three [George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery] even though there are countless others that have lost their lives to senseless violence."

Ford and Roy worked on the masterpiece together, and many people could not take their eyes off it during the June 6 protest.

"We knew that our building was directly across from the courthouse," Jacques Goudeau, the building owner said. "We knew that the windows on the storefront would serve as a wonderful backdrop or a blank canvas to just come in and do something positive, and supportive for the community."

In 11 days, the post of Ford standing in front of the mural received more 150,000 views on one website and another 300 plus comments on Reddit.

"My message is to come together and make a change," Ford said. "[Let's] end racism this is 2020, and [we've had] enough of that."

“It’s not just a black and white thing,” Roy said. “This is a call for humanity, and to treat others as we would want to be treated. [Let’s] examine our intentions... [because] it all begins with you.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Case Trends Vary Drastically

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Different areas of the country are seeing drastically different trends in coronavirus cases and it's left different states trying to figure out what to change - or continue - when it comes to restrictions. Our national investigative team looks at states where cases are dropping and where they are picking up.

News

Doctors can soon recommend marijuana to treat any illness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Many of you will soon have access to the state's medical marijuana program to treat most health conditions. That, after an adjustment to restrictions signed into law by Gov. Edwards.

News

Will D.C. become the 51st State?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate.

News

Five residents in Family Medicine Residency Program have special graduation photo shoot

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Residents at Rapides Regional were set to graduate on Saturday, June 27th. Since graduation got cancelled, the program director made sure residents were still celebrated by hosting a photo shoot.

Latest News

News

Online petition organized to support Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver’s virtual meeting attendance

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Anna Denton
Alexandria residents are signing an online petition to support virtual meeting accommodations for Councilman Harry Silver.

News

Special graduation for family medicine residency program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Residents at Rapides Regional Medical Center were set to graduate later this month. With the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the family medicine residency program had to get creative.

News

Darrell Basco on new police reform

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Darrell Basco, the president of the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police, discusses the newly enacted police reform and what it will mean for the state.

News

Rapides Parish residents file lawsuit against LDEQ after contamination found at Dresser facility

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Two Cenla residents are suing the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for damages after TCE contamination was found in neighborhoods near the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish.

News

Petition created for Councilman Harry Silver

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Constituents of Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver want his problems with the city resolved...and are even taking to social media.

News

LSUA releases latest economic dashboard

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has released its latest issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.