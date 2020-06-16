Advertisement

Tyler Perry to pay funeral costs for man killed by police in Atlanta

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(KALB)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor/producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses of the man killed by Atlanta police officers Friday at a Wendy’s parking lot.

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by officers following a struggle that was captured on video. Police were responding to a call of a man asleep in his vehicle in the drive-thru.

His death has led to more protests against police violence in Atlanta, following weeks of nationwide rallies since the death of George Floyd.

Perry, an Atlanta resident who operates his film studio there, also offered to pay for the college education of Brooks’ four children, Fox News reported.

L. Chris Murray, an attorney for Brooks' family, thanked Perry on Monday after speaking with him.

"It's support like that, and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this," Murray said. "It's a step forward, and we want to thank him for such a generous move."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in April, Perry paid for groceries for shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in the area. He also reportedly left a $21,000 tip for restaurant workers on a takeout order.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish residents file lawsuit against LDEQ after contamination found at Dresser facility

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Two Cenla residents are suing the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for damages after TCE contamination was found in neighborhoods near the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish.

News

Petition created for Councilman Harry Silver

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Constituents of Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver want his problems with the city resolved...and are even taking to social media.

News

LSUA releases latest economic dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has released its latest issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

News

Marksville Farmers Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
Connecting the community to local produce. Melissa Goudeau describes the downtown Marksville Farmers Market which is open every Monday.

News

Cane River National Heritage Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amy Lee previews a virtual Father's Day event hosted by the Cane River National Heritage Area

Latest News

News

Fort Polk Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Garrison Commander, Colonel Ryan Roseberry, with an update from Fort Polk. Freedom Fest is moving to November.

News

Online petition organized to support Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver’s virtual meeting attendance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Denton
Alexandria residents are signing an online petition to support virtual meeting accommodations for Councilman Harry Silver.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

VPPJ hold a “special call meeting” to address concerns on Causey Loop

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The police jury will hold a second public hearing July 20, for concerns on Causey Loop.

News

Racial disparities in the 2020 census

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
With racial issues at the forefront of the American conscience following the death of George Floyd, the Census Bureau says they are working to minimize disparities in the 2020 count. But civil rights leaders say, there is still more work to be done.

News

Vernon Parish Police Jury holds "special call meeting"

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Residents in Vernon Parish will have the chance to attend another public hearing next month about the abandonment of Causey Loop.