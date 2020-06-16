VPPJ hold a “special call meeting” to address concerns on Causey Loop

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Monday morning, the Vernon Parish Police Jury (VPPJ) called for a special meeting to revisit the idea of abandoning a parish road.

The jury meeting started with its normal procedures, but things took a slightly different turn when the jury added four names to the agenda: Tiffany Cleveland, Michael Cleveland, Justin Rose, and Delton Edwards.

Each resident had the chance to give their thoughts about the jury's decision to abandon approximately 1,500 feet of Causey Loop.

"I got out that way more on the [HWY] 489 end," Justin Rose, a Vernon Parish resident against the abandonment said. "I don't see anything wrong with the 1,500 feet."

"The trash truck came through during the winter and got stuck," Delton Edwards, a Vernon parish resident in support of the abandonment said. "[They] had to have a wrecker truck come get him."

Some residents argued the community needs the road, and others called it a danger. Tiffany Cleveland, a Vernon Parish resident against the abandonment, even went as far as printing off pictures to give to the jury.

"It's been a Parish Road for more years than anybody has a record of," Tiffany said. "It's never been an issue until now."

"We just want to make sure we give everybody a fair opportunity to express their concerns," Jim Tuck, the president of the Vernon Parish Police Jury said.

For that very reason, the police jury will hold another public hearing on July 20 at 10 a.m.

