Wildlife agents euthanize black bear captured near I-110 in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) say their agents captured a 3-year-old male Louisiana black bear near I-110 in North Baton Rouge Tuesday, June 16.

Agents had to euthanize the bear because he had become habituated and too reliant on food from human sources, officials say.

State wildlife officials say they had previously captured the same bear in St. Mary Parish and relocated him to a remote LDWF Wildlife Management Area in central Louisiana.

“Young male bears can sometimes be successfully relocated due to their innate instinct to seek their own home range as they disperse from their mothers,’’ LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager Maria Davidson said in a statement provided to media outlets.

“When a bear has learned to access human sourced food associated with residential areas, it can cause a behavior progression that becomes a human safety risk. This bear demonstrated dangerous behaviors in his search for human sourced food, therefore the decision was made to euthanize him rather than attempt to relocate him again,’’ Davidson said.

LDWF strives in all human-bear conflicts to educate the public about removing all the attractants that have caused bears to stray into human populated areas. However, because some have become dangerously human habituated, that isn’t always possible, as was the case this time.

LDWF officials recommend you do the following to limit human-bear conflicts:

Never feed or approach bears.

Secure food, garbage, and recycling.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and store grills.

Let your neighbors know if you see bears in your area.

