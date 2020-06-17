Advertisement

$250 payment proposed for Louisiana’s front-line workers

WAFB
WAFB(KALB)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State lawmakers are considering a proposal to give grocery store employees, nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers who stayed on their jobs in the early days of Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak a one-time $250 payment.

A bill providing that hazard pay from $50 million in federal virus aid started advancing Wednesday in the House. Democratic lawmakers are pushing the proposal in an ongoing special session that has focused on business recovery from the pandemic.

They’re trying to broker a deal with Republicans who need some Democratic support to pass certain business tax breaks and other pro-business measures. But disagreement remains over how to fund the payments.

