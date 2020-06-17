About 30 workers renovating Superdome test positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (The Advocate) - While working on renovations at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 32 of “the 275-plus” workers there have tested positive for coronavirus, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District confirmed on Tuesday.

The 32 workers who tested positive have gone into isolation at their homes and will be required to get retested before returning to work. The LSED also said in a statement that coronavirus-related mitigation efforts have been increased, including how masks are now mandatory for the construction workers who are still on-site.

WDSU-TV first reported the news.

"From the beginning of this pandemic, this project has been considered 'essential' in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards' Executive Proclamation on March 22, 2020," the LSED said in a statement. "Work has proceeded uninterrupted with mitigation steps that meet or exceed CDC protocols."

Stadium renovation sites across the country have seen clusters of positive coronavirus tests, including at Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Superdome is undergoing $450 million in renovations and is slated to host the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2024.

The nearly half-billion project is set to be completed in multiple phases, with the long-term goal of being finished before the start of the 2023 season.

The full statement from the LSED can be found below:

"We can confirm that in the last few weeks, 32 of the 275-plus daily workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted for travel, shopping, and work.

"After learning of the affected workers, Broadmoor LLC, the main contractor for the project, implemented its coronavirus response plan to ensure that those affected workers had been isolated away from the job site. These workers will be required to complete the CDC-compliant protocol and provide Broadmoor LLC evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed back on the site. We have also increased mitigation measures such as mandatory masks to protect workers who remain on the job.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, this project has been considered ‘essential’ in accordance with Governor John Bel Edward’s Executive Proclamation on March 22, 2020. Work has proceeded uninterrupted with mitigation steps that meet or exceed CDC protocols. Broadmoor and Superdome staff continue to work collectively to assure that all workers in the facility adhere to health and safety protocols, which includes access to handwashing stations, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and that all workspaces are cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, medical technicians administer temperature screenings for all workers who enter the Superdome each day, and Broadmoor has instituted social distancing measures, including staggered starts and breaks.”

Copyright 2020 The Advocate. All rights reserved.