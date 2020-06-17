Alexandria City Council to vote again on removal of courthouse Confederate monument

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Council has several resolutions for its June 23 meeting that are aimed at removing the Confederate Monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse. It’s the second attempt by the council to remove the statue. Back in 2017 the council tried to remove it, but there was confusion over who actually owned it.

The first item on the agenda is an introduction to remove the “city-owned” confederate monument located at the Rapides Parish Courthouse. The second item declares the statue as surplus and no longer needed or used by the City and to be sold at a public auction. Finally, the third item authorizes the Mayor and the City Attorney to file a declaratory action against all interested parties to declare ownership of the statue. This comes after nationwide movements to remove Confederate monuments after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.

Ownership of the monument was the key factor back in 2017 that ultimately leaves it standing today. The statue shows a Confederate soldier on a pedestal. The monument memorializes fallen Confederate Soldiers with the word “Confederate” placed at the base of the pedestal and with a Confederate Flag halfway up the monument.

Originally, the statue was placed in front of the old Alexandria City Hall in 1914 by the Thomas Overton Moore Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 1962, it was moved to the Rapides Parish Courthouse where it still stands today. There is still controversy over who actually owns the statue: the city, the Rapides Parish Police Jury, or the Daughters of the Confederacy.

“I don’t believe the city owns it,” said Jim Villard, City Councilman At-large. “It’s up to the parish police jury to do their jobs.”

In a May 2017 Alexandria City Council meeting, then Alexandria City Attorney, Chuck Johnson, said, “there is no evidence” that the city owns the statue. Johnson said the statue is either owned by the Rapides Parish Police Jury or the United Daughters of the Confederacy Thomas Overton Moore Chapter. However, Councilman Jules Green, who put the resolution to remove the statue on the agenda, believed the statue was donated to the city. The city council ultimately tabled the issue, asking the Rapides Parish Police Jury to figure it out.

Back in 2017, KALB obtained all documents mentioning the Confederate statue from the Rapides Parish Police Jury.

In a Feb. 1996 letter of compiled information by Jacqueline Raxsdale-Treubig, President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Thomas Overton Moore Chapter, it stated, “the costs of the removal and placement of the memorial at the Rapides Parish Courthouse was incorporated in the construction costs of the new City Hall.” However, there was no mention of transferal of ownership.

In the minutes from a Rapides Parish Police Jury meeting on July 30, 1962 the minutes state, “Police Juror Louis Ulman moved that, as per request of United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Confederate Statue be permitted to be placed on the Court House grounds with no expense to the Jury.” That motion was adopted.

In the documents there is only one mention of ownership. In minutes from Jul. 20, 1982 it states, “On motion by Mr. Tom Mathews, seconded by Mr. Edgar Hathorn, to request the City of Alexandria to do the necessary repairs on the statue, owned by the City of Alexandria, and the Eternal Torch, which the city has agreed to maintain and furnish the gas for in remembrance of veterans, both located in the front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.”

The Police Jury also authorized the United Daughters of the Confederacy to clean the statue with no cost to the jury in 1994. The U.D.C was also granted permission by the Police Jury to repair the base of the statue in 1996. The motion to repair the statue’s base was made by then Police Juror Joe Fuller who is now an Alexandria City Councilman who was then a proponent of removing the statue in 2017.

In 2017, Councilman Fuller and Green argued the statue shouldn’t be destroyed but moved to another location.

KALB reached out to City Council President, Jules Green, and Rapides Parish Police Jury President, Craig Smith, and they have not returned our calls.

The city council meeting is set for June 23 at 5:00 p.m.

