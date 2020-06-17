Advertisement

Arrest made in Winnfield pet killing after social media outcry

Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - According to the Winn Parish Journal, a man turned himself in after allegedly killing a dog in Winnfield.

Michael Lance Gardner, 37, was charged with felony cruelty to animals, felony theft and trespassing. He immediately bonded out, after the bond was set at $24,000.

The owners of the dog, Kara, went to Facebook on May 31, showing pictures of the pet killed in their backyard, seeking justice. The post has since gone viral with hashtag #justiceforkara. The dog was initially thought to have been shot, but it was later determined Kara was killed by blunt force trauma.

