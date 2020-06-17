Advertisement

Beijing’s new outbreak raises fears for rest of the world

Medical workers attend a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. French hospital workers and others are protesting in cities around the country to demand better pay and more investment in France's public hospital system, which is considered among the world's best but struggled to handle a flux of virus patients after years of cost cuts. France has seen nearly 30,000 virus deaths. (Source: AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Medical workers attend a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. French hospital workers and others are protesting in cities around the country to demand better pay and more investment in France's public hospital system, which is considered among the world's best but struggled to handle a flux of virus patients after years of cost cuts. France has seen nearly 30,000 virus deaths. (Source: AP Photo/Daniel Cole)(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China raised its emergency warning to its second highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights to Beijing on Wednesday amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital — a sharp pullback for the nation that declared victory over the virus in March and a warning for the rest of the world about how tenacious this virus really is.

New infections spiked in India, Iran and U.S. states including Florida, Texas and Arizona as authorities struggled to balance restarting economic activity without accelerating the spread of the pandemic.

European nations, which embarked on a widescale reopening this week, looked on with trepidation as the Americas struggled mightily to contain the first wave of the pandemic and Asian nations like China and South Korea reported new outbreaks, giving rise to fears of a second wave.

In China, officials described the situation in Beijing as "extremely grave."

"This has truly rung an alarm bell for us," Party Secretary Cai Qi told a meeting of Beijing's Communist Party Standing Committee.

The party's Global Times said 1,255 flights to and from the capital's two major airports were scrapped by Wednesday morning, about two-thirds of those scheduled. Beijing Capital Airport is traditionally the world's second busiest in passenger capacity.

Since the virus emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8.1 million confirmed cases and at least 443,000 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll is much higher, due to the many who died without being tested and other factors.

The U.S. has the most infections and deaths in the world, with a toll that neared 117,000 on Wednesday, surpassing the number of Americans who died in World War I. In a worrying development since the U.S. hurricane season began this month, the virus has even sidelined some members of a U.S. team that tracks hurricanes.

Arizona reported a new daily high of nearly 2,400 new infections for a total of more than 39,000, while in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott insisted that the state's health care system could handle the fast-rising number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Tuesday marked the eighth time in nine days that Texas set a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at 2,518. State health officials also reported 2,622 new cases, a single-day high.

"It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed," Abbott said.

Texas began aggressively re-opening its economy on May 1 and Abbott has continued to relax restrictions. He noted that Texans may have become lax in wearing masks or practicing social distancing and urged people to stay home as much as possible.

In Oregon, a rural northeastern church has become the epicenter of the state's largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive. The outbreak also led to Oregon's second consecutive record-setting daily case count.

Canada and the U.S., meanwhile, decided to extend to July 21 a deal to keep their border closed to nonessential travel, with many Canadians fearing cases arriving from the U.S.

"This is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight COVID-19," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

As the U.S. struggles with the first wave of the virus, other countries where it was widely thought to be under control faced disturbing developments.

In South Korea, authorities reported 43 new cases amid increased public activity. Authorities said 25 of them came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to nightclubs, church gatherings, e-commerce workers and door-to-door salespeople. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

Not long after declaring itself virus-free, New Zealand is dealing with a reemergence of the virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assigned a top military leader to oversee the border quarantines after what she described as an "unacceptable failure" by health officials.

They had allowed two New Zealand citizens who had recently returned from London to leave quarantine before being tested to see a dying relative. After the women tested positive, New Zealand began tracing their potential contacts to ensure the virus is contained.

Their cases raised the specter that international air travel could ignite a new surge of the virus just as countries are reopening airports to boost their devastated tourism industries.

The flight cancellations in China were among a number of travel limits placed around the capital. Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions until recent days, with 137 new cases since last week.

On Wednesday, the city of 20 million people raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspended reopenings and stronger requirements for social distancing. China had relaxed many coronavirus controls after the Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March.

India — which has the fourth-highest caseload after the U.S., Brazil and Russia — added more than 2,000 deaths to its tally, after Delhi and Maharashtra states included 1,672 previously unreported fatalities. Its death toll of 11,903 is now eighth highest in the world. India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day for the last two weeks.

In Europe, which has seen over 184,000 virus-related deaths, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that a ceremony will be held on July 16 to honor the country's more than 27,000 dead.

Denmark's health minister urged anyone who joined a large protest against racial injustice on June 7 to be tested "whether you have symptoms or not" after one person in the crowd tested positive.

"As long as we have the virus in Europe and in Denmark, it will flare up. We are dealing with a very, very contagious disease," said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

___

Rising reported from Berlin and McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press reporters around the world contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Case Trends Vary Drastically

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Different areas of the country are seeing drastically different trends in coronavirus cases and it's left different states trying to figure out what to change - or continue - when it comes to restrictions. Our national investigative team looks at states where cases are dropping and where they are picking up.

News

Doctors can soon recommend marijuana to treat any illness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Many of you will soon have access to the state's medical marijuana program to treat most health conditions. That, after an adjustment to restrictions signed into law by Gov. Edwards.

News

The Cenla mural that everyone is talking about

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Marksville residents are using art to come together during a time of racial tension.

Latest News

News

Will D.C. become the 51st State?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate.

News

Five residents in Family Medicine Residency Program have special graduation photo shoot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Residents at Rapides Regional were set to graduate on Saturday, June 27th. Since graduation got cancelled, the program director made sure residents were still celebrated by hosting a photo shoot.

News

Online petition organized to support Alexandria Councilman Harry Silver’s virtual meeting attendance

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Anna Denton
Alexandria residents are signing an online petition to support virtual meeting accommodations for Councilman Harry Silver.

News

Special graduation for family medicine residency program

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Residents at Rapides Regional Medical Center were set to graduate later this month. With the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the family medicine residency program had to get creative.

News

Darrell Basco on new police reform

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Darrell Basco, the president of the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police, discusses the newly enacted police reform and what it will mean for the state.

News

Rapides Parish residents file lawsuit against LDEQ after contamination found at Dresser facility

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Two Cenla residents are suing the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for damages after TCE contamination was found in neighborhoods near the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish.