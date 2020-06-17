Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three shorts words- “I cannot breathe”- changed the course of 2020 after Minnesota man George Floyd died at the hands of police when an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Within days, protests erupted around the country, with peaceful protesters taking to the streets of Cenla. Protests have been held in Alexandria, Vernon Parish, Avoyelles Parish, and in Natchitoches Parish. Even as a global pandemic continues, the push is on to address what many say are the racial disparities in our country once and for all.

Clarence Fields has been mayor of the City of Pineville for the last 20 years but says the issues at hand have nothing to do with red or blue. “To me, it was like a signal being sent that this is our last opportunity to do something,” says Fields. “It’s proven itself that if we play politics with people’s lives - it can’t work.”

Earlier this month, Fields posted a personal letter to Pineville on social media, writing that although there’s been progress over the last two decades, we must do more. “We have to listen, we have to pay attention, and we have to think before we speak.”

However, standing together isn’t always easy. Cedric and Dede Jefferson are married and are pastors of Global Impact Ministries in Alexandria. Dede acknowledges that she hasn’t faced the same issues as the rest of her family has because of her skin color. “White America - we are responsible for this, and the church - we are responsible,” says Jefferson.

“I may not have been a slave owner; I may not be racist. I may not be doing any of that, but the thing is that I inherited this. I’m responsible for making this right,” she adds. The Jeffersons say that Alexandria’s relationship with black and white has changed for the better, but that there’s still much more to be said. “We need to hear the stories that are out here.”

D.C. Sills is a member of the LGBTQ community in Cenla, another group fighting to have their voices heard. “I have no idea about the experiences other people have. People with a skin color different than mine or someone who’s married to someone with a different skin color, or someone who’s younger and gay with a different skin color,” says Sills. She says there are so many things the white community can do better to help with the fight for equal rights. “Getting off of social media and actually making it happen are two different things.”

Ann Lowrey is the director of the Central Louisiana Aids Support Services - known as CLASS - an organization that promotes healthy living for all people. “Until we start to have those conversations about how we built institutions in a way that benefits white people and oppresses black people we won’t see any change.” Lowrey says white people need to recognize that they don’t face the same issues as black people in our community. Addressing the issues as organizations and as individuals is what will push the discussion forward. “It makes people uncomfortable - white people uncomfortable - to say that we have it better because we were born white, but it’s true.”

Peaceful protestors march through downtown Alexandria earlier this month (Ben Gauthier)

As we’ve seen in protests around the nation, law enforcement is one part of the discussion. Mayor Fields says police reform that promotes equality starts with making sure our police departments across America are consistently fair. “We have to hold people who are perceived to be the law or above the law. We have to hold those people accountable,” says Fields. The Jeffersons say it’s about holding bad police accountable, so the good ones aren’t overshadowed. “I never thought it was about black and white. I think it’s about blue and black,” says Cedric Jefferson.

As we enter the second half of what’s sure to be a historic year, the focus of 2020 is becoming clear. Change for the better is in view, but we all must choose to open our eyes to the inequalities African Americans face across the nation and here in Cenla and look to build a brighter world.

“As Americans, as a community, we don’t have a choice,” says Fields. “It’s really caused us to be aware of each other. To acknowledge what we’re dealing with,” adds Jefferson.

