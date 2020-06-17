Advertisement

Concordia Parish teacher’s aide accused of inappropriate behavior with students

(AP Images)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (LSP) - A teacher’s aide in Concordia Parish is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with students, according to Louisiana State Police.

In early February 2020, LSP says they were contacted by the Concordia Parish Sherriff’s Office to investigate a complaint issued against the teacher’s aide, later identified as Andre Keys, 28.

As a result of their investigation, LSP says Keys was arrested on Tuesday, June 16 for one count of third-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Concordia Parish Detention Center.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

