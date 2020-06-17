Courtney Hammons crowned as new Miss Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana Tech 2019 is the new Miss Louisiana.

This year’s pageant and week of events were postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

The Miss Louisiana Organization decided to have the reigning crown holder, Meaghan Crews, pass her crown to the 2019 first runner up, Miss Louisiana Tech University Courtney Hammons.

Hammons says her platform is “Feed the Food Bank” and looks forward to her reign.

“While it’s also bittersweet that I will not have the opportunity to compete in Miss America, I do understand that this is an extra to invest time into Miss Louisiana Organization and my state. That is the honor being Miss Louisiana and representing my home state is the honor, representing every single one of you guys.”

