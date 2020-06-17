Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS

ATLANTA — Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over 2 minutes as he lay dying on the ground. Brooks was holding a stun gun he had snatched from officers, and he fired it at them during the clash, but he was running away at the time and was 18 feet, 3 inches from Officer Garrett Rolfe when Rolfe started shooting, District Attorney Paul Howard said in announcing the charges. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 1,243 words.

PASTOR COMMENTS-WHITE BLESSING

ATLANTA — A white pastor for an Atlanta megachurch has tearfully apologized for referring to the “blessing of slavery” and for suggesting that the phrase “white privilege” could be better understood as a “white blessing.” Louie Giglio, the founder of Passion City Church and related Christian conferences, made the comments in a recorded conversation with Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae Moore and Dan Cathy, the CEO of fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, who is also an evangelical Christian. SENT: 457 words.

HATE CRIMES LAW-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia’s lieutenant governor proposed his own version of a hate crimes law Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to protect broad categories from bias crimes, including people victimized because of their culture and exercising First Amendment rights including worship, free speech and assembly. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan made the proposal after days of pressure by House lawmakers, business leaders and community activists to move on giving Georgia a state hate crimes law again. A previous effort was found unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court more than a decade ago, leaving Georgia as one of only four states without a hate crimes law. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 776 words.

XGR-GEORGIA BUDGET

ATLANTA — A revised version of Georgia’s state budget for the upcoming year would cut $2.6 billion in state money after Gov. Brian Kemp told lawmakers to reduce spending by 11%. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday voted to advance House Bill 793, the state budget for the year beginning July 1. It now moves to the full Senate for more debate. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 849 words.

XGR-SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLS

ATLANTA — Some patients in Georgia could soon get a reprieve from receiving unexpected medical bills under legislation heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk, after it received final passage in the state Senate on Wednesday. House Bill 888, passed unanimously by the Senate and by a vote of 164-4 in the House in March, would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It also would limit patient liability for any costs. SENT: 350 words.

POLL PROBLEMS-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia’s chief election officer said Wednesday that he’s seeking legislation that would let the state election board set rules allowing him to intervene in troubled county election offices. The move comes after primary elections in Georgia last week were marred by a series of problems amid high turnout and hourslong waits for many voters at some polling places. By Ben Nadler. SENT: 589 words.

MILITARY PARACHUTE DEATH

UNDATED — A U.S. Marine has died during a parachute training jump exercise at Fort Benning, the Army installation in Georgia, officials said Wednesday. In a brief statement, U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command did not detail how the Marine died, saying the Tuesday incident is under investigation. By James Laporta and Sarah Blake Morgan. SENT: 279 words.

SENATE-LOEFFLER-STOCKS

UNDATED — The Senate Ethics Committee found no evidence of wrongdoing by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia after investigating stock trades she made weeks before the coronavirus caused markets to plunge. Loeffler received a letter from the committee Tuesday, saying it has dismissed its inquiry into complaints alleging insider-trading by the newly appointed senator and her husband. By Russ Bynum. SENT: 332 words.

PEOPLE-TYLER PERRY

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Perry wrote “we must never give up” in a heartfelt first-person essay in People magazine detailing his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality against unarmed black people in America. Perry said he almost passed on publishing his essay in the upcoming issue, which will be released Friday, but the filmmaker felt compelled to follow through because he’s “exhausted” from what he’s recently seen across the country. By Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 359 words.

IN BRIEF:

— RIVER SEARCH — A search continued Wednesday for a man who jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help his son who was having trouble fighting the current while swimming, police said.

IN SPORTS:

GLF—RBC HERITAGE PREVIEW

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The ambiance of Hilton Head doesn’t change, a most peaceful setting among shade of oaks along the Calibogue Sound. Adding to the serenity this week is the absence of spectators for the second straight week on the PGA Tour. It’s the calendar that makes all the difference. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words.

GLF—RBC HERITAGE-NOTEBOOK

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Davis Love III faced a different kind of adjustment when he returned to the PGA Tour this week at Hilton Head. Two weeks after golf was shut down because of the new coronavirus, his home at Sea Island burned to the ground. It was a total loss, flames engulfing the entire structure even with fire officials quickly on the scene. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,041 words.

ATH-COLEMAN SUSPENDED

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The fastest man in the world has been sidelined for a string of missed doping tests. Christian Coleman, an American sprinter who won the 100-meter title at last year’s world championships and had been the early favorite for the Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games, was temporarily banned from competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Wednesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 748 words.

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

UNDATED — The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter. After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams and others who will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month safe and healthy. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photos

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

PROTECTED MONUMENTS-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite a South Carolina law protecting monuments, officials in the historic city of Charleston announced Wednesday that they plan to remove a statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square. Mayor John Tecklenburg announced he will send a resolution to the City Council to remove the statue at a news conference on the fifth anniversary of the slaying of eight black church members and their pastor in Dylann Roof’s racist attack at a downtown Charleston church. The move comes as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being removed across the country. By Meg Kinnard and Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 883 words.

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

CHESTER, S.C. — The mayor of a South Carolina city called for the firing of two of its police officers after newly released video from a fatal shooting appeared to show the department’s policy on body cameras wasn’t followed. The police officers were cleared of state criminal charges in the shooting, but release of body camera video from the November shooting of her distant cousin led Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow to make the demand Tuesday. SENT: 505 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democrats’ far-reaching overhaul with a more modest package but one that underscores how swiftly the national debate on race has been transformed five months before elections. The White House signaled President Donald Trump’s support as Republicans embraced a new priority with the “Justice Act,” the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years in response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,122 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP

WASHINGTON — Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order he said would encourage better police practices. But he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black people. Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in interactions with police before his Rose Garden signing ceremony and said he grieved for the lives lost and families devastated. But he quickly shifted his tone and devoted most of his public remarks to a need to respect and support “the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe.” By Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,044 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester is joining the ranks of colleges removing the names of people with racist backgrounds from campus buildings in the wake of protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. The private college in western New York stripped the name of its founder, George Hoyt Whipple, from public spaces on campus this week, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported Wednesday. SENT: 298 words.

IN SPORTS:

FBN--PANTHERS-SNOW’S TASK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers new defensive coordinator Phil Snow has a monumental task ahead of him, returning the once proud Carolina defense to among the best in the league without retired linebacker Luke Kuechly. Carolina’s defense is coming off a season in which they allowed 29.4 points per game, the second-most in the league. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m. ET.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charges of inciting a riot have been dropped against an Alabama comedian who spoke at a rally following the police killing of George Floyd and was accused of helping spark unrest in Birmingham. Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson was arrested on the misdemeanor charge and released after posting $500 bond, said his lawyer, Emory Anthony. SENT: 246 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester is joining the ranks of colleges removing the names of people with racist backgrounds from campus buildings in the wake of protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. The private college in western New York stripped the name of its founder, George Hoyt Whipple, from public spaces on campus this week, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported Wednesday.

IN BRIEF:

— RIVER SEARCH — A search continued Wednesday for a man who jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help his son who was having trouble fighting the current while swimming, police said.

— ESCAPED INMATE CAPTURED — An Alabama inmate who escaped in October is back in custody.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

XGR-AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from lawsuits and allow people injured by law enforcement to sue for damages in civil court was shelved Wednesday by Republicans on a state House committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure from Rep. Edmond Jordan, a Baton Rouge Democrat. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the hearing to support Jordan’s bill. After the vote, some left the room in tears. By Melinda Deslatte.

VOICES OF PROTEST

UNDATED — They are nurses and doctors, artists, students, construction workers, government employees; black, brown and white; young and old. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state - and even around the world - to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air. By Claire Galofaro. SENT: 4,901 words.

XGR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWSUIT LIMITS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana businesses are receiving state protection from most lawsuits involving COVID-19 deaths or injuries, after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a package of measures that provides the sweeping liability limitations. Three Republican-sponsored bills offering the lawsuit shields won support from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 409 words.

MISSISSIPPI PRISONS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi senators on Wednesday confirmed a new state corrections commissioner who said he intends to improve the state’s troubled prison system by expanding the role of religion and ensuring that inmates receive better food, recreation and job training. Burl Cain, 77, is a former warden of Angola prison in Louisiana, and he faced ethics questions in that state. Cain has been working as the Mississippi corrections commissioner since May 20, when Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was nominating him to the $132,000-a-year job after a nationwide search. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 452 words.

XGR-LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Grocery store employees, nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers who stayed on their jobs in the early days of Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak could receive a one-time $250 state payment, under a bill that started advancing Wednesday in the state House. Democratic lawmakers are pushing the hazard pay proposal — paid out of $50 million in federal virus aid from Congress — in an ongoing special session focused largely on business recovery from the pandemic. They’re trying to broker a deal with Republicans who need some Democratic support to pass certain business tax breaks and other pro-business measures. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 548 words.

PEOPLE-TYLER PERRY

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Perry wrote “we must never give up” in a heartfelt first-person essay in People magazine detailing his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality against unarmed black people in America. Perry said he almost passed on publishing his essay in the upcoming issue, which will be released Friday, but the filmmaker felt compelled to follow through because he’s “exhausted” from what he’s recently seen across the country. By Jonathan Landrum Jr SENT: 359 words..

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

NEW ORLEANS — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to carry the paint-splattered bust of John McDonogh out of the river Sunday afternoon and load it onto a pick-up truck. It was thrown into the river a day earlier by demonstrators after they used a chisel, rope and a skateboard to knock it down from its pedestal in Duncan Plaza. SENT: 308 words.

DEPUTY KILLED-MISSISSIPPI

MENDENHALL, Miss. — A Mississippi deputy sheriff who was shot to death on the job had a lifelong commitment to public safety, his boss said Wednesday as hundreds of people gathered for the deputy’s funeral. Simpson County deputy James Blair, 77, was killed Friday while taking a man to a mental health facility under a court order. SENT: 254 words.

IN BRIEF:

— LANDRIEU-RACIAL EQUITY — An organization founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has re-launched a fellowship program to help elected leaders in the South promote racial and economic equity.

— 2020 CENSUS-LOUISIANA — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday urged more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, saying the state’s participation rate is among the lowest in the nation. AP Photos transref:LABAT902.

IN SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

UNDATED — The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter. After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams and others who will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month safe and healthy. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photos

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

DEPUTY KILLED-MISSISSIPPI

MENDENHALL, Miss. — A Mississippi deputy sheriff who was shot to death on the job had a lifelong commitment to public safety, his boss said Wednesday as hundreds of people gathered for the deputy’s funeral. Simpson County deputy James Blair, 77, was killed Friday while taking a man to a mental health facility under a court order. SENT: 254 words.

XGR-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A white Republican lawmaker invoked the name of a black civil rights leader Wednesday as the Mississippi Senate advanced a bill to ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus. The bill is expected to go soon to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who favors more limits on abortion in a state that already has some of the strictest laws in the U.S. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 737 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi reported one of its largest single-day increases in cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, more than two weeks after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves lifted most of the restrictions he had put on businesses because of the pandemic. “I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe,” Reeves said Wednesday on Twitter. “We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care. Please be on your guard — small efforts have a big impact!” SENT: 304 words.

HEALTH CARE FRAUD-SENTENCE

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A federal judge has sentenced a Mississippi doctor to four years in prison for his role in a health care fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett handed down the sentence against Dr. Shahjahan Sultan, 38, of Madison, and ordered him to pay restitution of $4.1 million to Express Scripts, $582,280 to CVS Caremark and $115,611 to Catamaran. SENT: 465 words.

MISSISSIPPI PRISONS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi senators on Wednesday confirmed a new state corrections commissioner who said he intends to improve the state’s troubled prison system by expanding the role of religion and ensuring that inmates receive better food, recreation and job training. Burl Cain, 77, is a former warden of Angola prison in Louisiana, and he faced ethics questions in that state. Cain has been working as the Mississippi corrections commissioner since May 20, when Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was nominating him to the $132,000-a-year job after a nationwide search. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 452 words.

IN BRIEF:

— FOOTBALL PLAYER-DEATH — A high school football player in Mississippi has died after collapsing on the field at practice

— GREENVILLE BYPASS — A Mississippi road project that’s been considered for more than two decades is one step closer to completion in the state’s Delta region

