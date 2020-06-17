Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS

ATLANTA — The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta in the span of less than three weeks have led to a push in the U.S. for more training of police officers in how to de-escalate tense situations before they explode in violence. “You’ve got to get cops to understand that it’s not a cowardly act, that backing off could save this person’s life,” said Tom Manger, a retired police chief in Virginia and Maryland and former president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. . By Kate Brumback and R.J. Rico. SENT: 720 words, photos, Video

AMERICA PROTESTS-BODY CAMERAS

In the fatal shooting of a black man by police in Atlanta last week, officers’ body cameras captured about 40 minutes of footage, but not the critical moments that end with one of them opening fire. In Oklahoma City, it took police more than a year to release video from the arrest of a man who died in custody. It came out months after the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing, and shows them struggling with the man as he says “I can’t breathe.” One officer replies: “I don’t care.” By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 1,070 words.

XGR--HATE CRIMES-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — A top lieutenant of Georgia’s House speaker is signalling that the lower chamber may blockade Senate bills unless the Senate acts on a bill to increase state criminal penalties on hate crimes. House Rules Chairman Richard Smith, a Columbus Republican, abruptly adjourned Tuesday’s rules committee without putting any bills before the full House to consider, saying it “is becoming an embarrassment to the state” that a Senate committee has yet to consider House Bill 426, a hate crimes penalty bill that the House passed in March 2019. By Jeff Amy and Ben Nadler. SENT: 520 words, photos.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA-WHAT HAPPENED

UNDATED — It started off as routine: a man asleep in his car in a fast-food drive-thru. But it rapidly spun out of control when Atlanta police tried to handcuff and arrest Rayshard Brooks for being intoxicated. Video of the scene from late Friday shows the 27-year-old black man wrestling with two white officers, taking a Taser from one of them, running a short distance through the Wendy’s parking lot, and then pointing the stun gun toward one. That officer shot him twice in the back, killing him. By Lisa Marie Pane. SENT: 915 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — An increasing number of Georgians are getting infected by the coronavirus and ending up in the hospital as Gov. Brian Kemp continues to ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses. SENT: 820 words, photos. By Jeff Amy.

XGR--SUING GOVERNMENT

ATLANTA — Georgians will get to vote on whether to make it easier to sue the state and local governments under a proposed constitutional amendment given final passage Tuesday by the state House. Both houses voted unanimously for the measure. Former Gov. Nathan Deal and Gov. Brian Kemp both vetoed previous legislative attempts to broaden the grounds for suits against the government. But the governor has no authority to veto a proposed constitutional amendment. SENT: 230 words.

LYNCHING MEMORIAL

UNDATED — An organization that founded the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims announced Tuesday that it has documented thousands of additional killings of black people during the era of Reconstruction. The Equal Justice Initiative said it has now documented nearly 6,500 lynchings of black people between 1877 and 1950. The group, which previously documented 4,500 lynchings, on Tuesday released a new report titled “Reconstruction in America” that documents nearly an additional 2,000 lynchings between 1865 and 1876. SENT: 380 words, photo.

POLICE CHIEF-FACEBOOK POST

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Atlanta-area police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter movement has now been placed on leave while his city investigates him. SENT: 220 words.

—TEEN-SEX-TRAFFICKING-ARREST— A Georgia woman was arrested and accused of bringing two teenage girls from California to Alabama to sex traffic them, authorities said Tuesday.

— BURNING CAR-2 FOUND DEAD — A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman and a girl found dead inside a burning car in Georgia has been arrested

STUDENT RAPE-NFL PLAYER

ATHENS, Ga. — A former NFL player and University of Georgia football standout has been arrested and charged with raping a UGA student, authorities said. Bacarri Jamon Rambo, 29, was charged Monday with rape, news outlets reported. He was being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond Tuesday afternoon.

FBC—HALL OF FAME-BALLOT

UNDATED — Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction. By The Associated Press. SENT: 250 words.

GOLF NOTES

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A yacht-tracking website showed Tiger Woods' Privacy on its way to Sea Island off the Georgia coast, about 80 miles south of the RBC Heritage, raising golf fans hope that he'll play at Hilton Head. Then again, he might be around Sea Island because his daughter turns 13 on Thursday. But there’s more to the calendar, and there’s no need for Woods to be in any rush. SENT: 1300 word, photos. By Doug Ferguson.

CHURCH SHOOTING ANNIVERSARY-CLYBURN

CHARLESTON, S.C. — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and actress Viola Davis will take part in a panel discussion Tuesday about the “Emanuel” documentary on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Charleston church shooting. The Post & Courier reports the two will be joined in the virtual discussion by other producers of the documentary, including actress Mariska Hargitay. Clyburn says the anniversary of the shooting comes amid “one of the most interesting periods” in American history due to the international protests following the death of George Floyd. The documentary is available to stream for free until June 23 on Vimeo. SENT: 191 words.

PROTECTED MONUMENTS-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some people in South Carolina want to join other places in removing names and tearing down statues of Confederate and racist figures. But the first state to secede from the United States has a strong law called the Heritage Act protecting the status quo by requiring two-thirds votes to change things in a Republican dominated General Assembly. Leadership appears ready to use it. As requests start to pile up over virulent racists and a gynecologist who did painful, disfiguring medical experiments on African American women, the House Speaker says removing the Confederate flag in 2015 was the last time he would allow something to change under the act and has given no indication he changed his mind. Developing.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP

WASHINGTON — Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that he said would encourage better police practices. But he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black men and women. By Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,060 words.

UNIVERSITY-BUILDING NAME CHANGE

C0LUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is joining Clemson University in asking the South Carolina Legislature to change the name of a building that honors a gynecologist who conducted experiments on female slaves. If trustees agree on Friday, the University of South Carolina will ask to remove the name of J. Marion Sims from a women’s residence hall on campus. Sims, who was white, has been honored as the father of modern gynecology, but he did experimental work without anesthesia on enslaved women. SENT: 440 words, photos. By Jeffrey Collins.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As coronavirus cases in South Carolina have reached record numbers in recent days, leaders in the state’s capital city are mulling a requirement that people wear masks in public. SENT: 340 words, photos. By Meg Kinnard.

GOLF NOTES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA-VOTING LAWSUIT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge said Alabama cannot prohibit local officials from offering curbside voting during the COVID-19 pandemic and loosened restrictions on absentee ballots in three Alabama counties because of the health risk to voters. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon entered the preliminary injunction Monday evening. Kallon ruled that the potential health risks to older and medically vulnerable voters in going to the polls, or getting absentee ballots witnessed or notarized, merited the changes. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 522 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA-PRISONS

ELMORE, Ala. — A fourth inmate in Alabama had died after testing positive for COVID-19 as the number of virus cases in the state systems continues to rise. Robert Stewart, 80, died at a hospital Sunday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement. Stewart began exhibiting symptoms of the virus June 8 and got treatment at the Staton Correctional Facility infirmary before being transferred to a local hospital where he died. SENT: 311 words.

NOAA-SCIENTIFIC INTEGRITY

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration leaders violated the agency’s scientific integrity when they chastised a local weather office that had contradicted President Trump’s inaccurate comments about Hurricane Dorian, an outside panel found. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 470 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COMPANY WAIVERS

WASHINGTON — As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19. Businesses fear they could be the target of litigation even if they adhere to safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials. But workers’ rights groups say the forms force employees to sign away their rights should they get sick. SENT: 1000 words, photos. By Tom Krisher and Mark Sherman

SPILLWAY LAWSUITS

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge in Mississippi has approved Louisiana’s request to be added as a defendant in two lawsuits challenging the way a major Mississippi River flood control structure is operated. The lawsuits filed in December say that more frequent and extended openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway are damaging the Mississippi Sound and its fisheries by diluting the sound’s salt water with polluted fresh water. SENT: 530 words.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. —The Louisiana House’s tax break debate Tuesday highlighted the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling amid the outbreak, while Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs in recent years. SENT: 620 words, photos. By Melinda Deslatte.

XGR-MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — More Louisiana residents will have access to medical marijuana under a significant expansion of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program that was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The changes in the law, which take effect in August, allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it would help, and remove restrictions on which doctors can recommend cannabis. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 338 words.

SPILLWAY LAWSUITS

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge in Mississippi has approved Louisiana’s request to be added as a defendant in two lawsuits challenging the way a major Mississippi River flood control structure is operated. The lawsuits filed in December say that more frequent and extended openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway are damaging the Mississippi Sound and its fisheries by diluting the sound’s salt water with polluted fresh water. SENT: 530 words.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-COURTHOUSE

CLINTON, La. — A parish in southeastern Louisiana will meet next week to hear arguments on whether to remove a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse that has already been the subject of litigation. Local media report that the East Feliciana Police Jury met Monday evening to discuss the statue’s future. But they decided to delay the discussion to find a bigger venue to accommodate the large numbers of people interested in the vote while still following social distancing guidelines to guard against the coronavirus. SENT: 307 words.

MISSISSIPPI PRISONS

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Senate Corrections Committee on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a former prison warden who faced ethics questions in Louisiana to be the new leader of Mississippi’s troubled prison system. The full Senate is expected to vote in the next few days on confirming Burl Cain as corrections commissioner. Cain, 77, has been working as commissioner since May 20, when Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was nominating him to the $132,000-a-year job after a nationwide search. It’s not unusual for a nominee to work while awaiting confirmation. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 621 words.

COMPOUND MEDICATION SCHEME

CAMDEN, N.J. — A southern New Jersey man accused of masterminding a prescription drug scheme that authorities say caused more than $50 million in losses to health benefit programs and insurers pleaded guilty on Tuesday. A Louisiana-based compounding pharmacy received more than $50 million in reimbursements from state pharmacy benefits administrators in 2015 and 2016, according to the indictment. SENT: 250 words.

—XGR-LOOSENING GUN RESTRICTIONS — Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law, under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

— PROSPECTIVE STUDENT-RACIAL SLUR — Louisiana State University says a prospective student who was seen in a video using a racial slur won’t be enrolled in the school this fall

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST

Superdome officials say positive COVID-19 tests have come back for 32 of 275 workers contracted to perform stadium renovations.

CONFEDERATE SYMBOLS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — After rejecting a proposal to move a Confederate monument, a white elected official in Mississippi said this week that African Americans “became dependent” during slavery and as a result, have had a harder time “assimilating” into American life than other mistreated groups. Critics said his remarks were outrageous and called on him to resign. SENT: 720 words, photos. By Emily Wagster Pettus.

MISSISSIPPI PRISONS

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Senate Corrections Committee on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a former prison warden who faced ethics questions in Louisiana to be the new leader of Mississippi’s troubled prison system. The full Senate is expected to vote in the next few days on confirming Burl Cain as corrections commissioner. Cain, 77, has been working as commissioner since May 20, when Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was nominating him to the $132,000-a-year job after a nationwide search. It’s not unusual for a nominee to work while awaiting confirmation. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 621 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO LAYOFFS

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Officials for a riverfront casino in Mississippi have announced plans to permanently lay off 150 workers as the industry faces challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ameristar Casino, which sits along the Mississippi river in Vicksburg, will remain open, but will reduce its staff beginning in August, according to a letter notifying city officials of the layoffs SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Free coronavirus testing was being conducted Tuesday at the Mississippi Capitol, a day after lawmakers were told that an employee in the building had tested positive for COVID-19. The Legislature remained in session. Some lawmakers, lobbyists and others in the Capitol have been wearing masks, but some have not. SENT: 220 words, photo.

XGR-LEGISLATOR RESIGNING

COLUMBUS, Miss. — A Republican from north Mississippi says he is resigning from the state House to take care of his wife as she faces health issues. Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus told the Commercial Dispatch that June 30 will be his last day in the Legislature. SENT: 217 words.

FBC—TEXAS KICKOFF-DATE

HOUSTON — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday. SENT: 137 words.

