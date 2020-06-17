Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

(CNN) - Ford is bringing back the Mustang Mach 1.

Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

March 1 is the technical term for the speed of sound.

The new Mustang has a V8 engine that can produce an expected 480 horsepower.

With better oil cooling and large air intakes, the car is engineered for track driving.

Ford says the new limited-edition Mach 1 will be available at dealerships in spring 2021.

The company has not yet announced pricing or how many of the cars will be produced.

It’s pronounced ‘Mach Won.’ Introducing the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, the pinnacle of #FordMustang 5.0-liter style and performance. #MustangMach1 pic.twitter.com/uvkEdqk0n8 — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) June 16, 2020

