Former LSU All-American wins 3rd LGA Amateur Championship

Humphries becomes eighth player to win back-to-back Championships
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -2003′s LSWA Golfer of the Year, John Humphries, tied the course record and fired a final round 67 on Sunday at Bayou Oaks at City Park to win the 101st Louisiana Amateur Championship by one stroke.

“I haven’t been practicing or playing much, so I was just looking for an opportunity to take some time off work and have fun playing some golf,” former LSU All-American, John Humphries said. “I knew I had to play really well and hope they that hung around and didn’t do anything too crazy,” he added.

Humphries previously won the Championships at the age of 23 and 39. He now becomes the eighth player of all-time to win back-to-back LGA Amateur Championships.

