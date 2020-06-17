Former Peabody star Jacoby Ross transfers to Alcorn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Peabody guard Jacoby Ross announced his transferring to play for the Alcorn Braves on Twitter.

In his high school senior season, Ross averaged 22.5 points per game, which led to him signing to Alabama State.

This past season Ross’ scoring ability was on full display in a game against Mississippi Valley where he scored a season high 26 points.

He recently talked about his decision and what it was like playing for his grandfather, Charles Smith

