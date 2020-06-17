“Gladiator” among Paramount special anniversary home releases

(CNN) - Are you not entertained? Paramount Home Entertainment is making sure you can be, with four anniversary edition home video releases.

Ridley Scott’s academy award-winning best picture “Gladiator” celebrates its 20th anniversary, with a 4K steelbook release, including more than four hours of unreleased bonus material.

Fellow best picture winner "Braveheart" celebrates its 25th anniversary with a 4K release featuring commentary from Oscar best director winner Mel Gibson and over two hours of previously released bonus content.

Camp Crystal Lake is welcoming new guests! “Friday the 13th” celebrates 40 years of terror this year. Paramount’s limited-edition Blu-ray release includes the uncut and unrated version of the film along with a digital copy of the theatrical cut.

Isn’t she pretty in pink? John Hughes’ high school classic “Pretty in Pink” makes its Blu-ray debut, featuring new artwork, video features and a featurette on the film’s original ending.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.