Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule. Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.

SHANNON, Miss. (AP) — A high school football player in Mississippi has died after collapsing on the field at practice. News outlets report the Lee County coroner identified the student as 16-year-old Jakobe Cooper. The school district says Cooper collapsed during a routine football practice Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tupelo. His body was sent to the state crime lab to determine his official cause of death. News outlets report Cooper was a sophomore at Shannon High School who played running back and linebacker.