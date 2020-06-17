Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a proposal to give grocery store employees, nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers who stayed on their jobs in the early days of Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak a one-time $250 payment. A bill providing that hazard pay from $50 million in federal virus aid started advancing Wednesday in the House. Democratic lawmakers are pushing the proposal in an ongoing special session that has focused on business recovery from the pandemic. They’re trying to broker a deal with Republicans who need some Democratic support to pass certain business tax breaks and other pro-business measures. But disagreement remains over how to fund the payments.

UNDATED (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. One white nurse from Oregon who traveled to New York City to work in a COVID unit saw up close how minorities are dying disproportionately from the disease. So on her day off after four working in the ICU, she joined the protesters in Brooklyn.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs. The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations. Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers. That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.