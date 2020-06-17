Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters and thrown into the Mississippi river in New Orleans remains unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the river. A video obtained by the New Orleans Advocate / The Times- Picayune shows the group using ropes and a plank to carry the paint-splattered statue of John McDonogh out of the river Sunday afternoon and loading it up on a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told the news outlet the bust is considered stolen property, and are urging those in possession of it to contact the city regarding its return.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs. The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations. Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers. That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The measure by House Republican leader Blake Miguez won passage from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. It will prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances that are tougher than statewide restrictions. It doesn’t apply to the meeting places of local governing authorities, however. They can still carry stronger restrictions. Edwards also signed a bill to make it easier to carry a concealed handgun in church. Church authorities still will have to agree.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Superdome officials say positive COVID-19 tests have come back for 32 workers contracted to perform renovations at the stadium in New Orleans. A statement released by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District on Tuesday says affected workers have been “isolated away from the job site.” The state-owned Superdome currently is undergoing $450 million in renovations that have been deemed essential by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The dome is slated to host the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2024.