Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana businesses are receiving state protection from most lawsuits involving COVID-19 deaths or injuries. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a package of measures that provides the sweeping liability limitations. Three Republican-sponsored bills offering the lawsuit shields won support from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. The Democratic governor announced he’d signed the measures among a long list of bill signings released Monday and Tuesday. Edwards didn’t comment on the bills, which took effect immediately and are retroactive to March 11. Supporters say the measures will protect businesses who offered needed services to the public despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic from frivolous lawsuits.

UNDATED (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death was shelved by Republicans on a state committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure from Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan. Opponents say legal avenues exist to prosecute police for excessive force. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the room to support the bill. Some left in tears after the vote. The measure was proposed after the death last month of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and other recent instances of police brutality.