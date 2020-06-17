Advertisement

Hundreds sign online petition to change name of Jeff Davis Parish

A change.org petition was launched to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parish.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More than 250 supporters signed an online petition Wednesday to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parish in Louisiana.

A change.org petition started by Nick Guidry last week had nearly 300 signatures Wednesday afternoon.

“For far too many generations, good people in Louisiana have lived in a parish named after one of the leading figures in our nation’s Civil War, a leader who’s cause was on the wrong side of human rights and history,” the petition’s description reads. “We as a people cannot continue to honor the name of ANY PERSON who took up a cause in favor of the ownership of human lives.”

Jeff Davis Parish was founded in 1912, named after Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

Jeff Davis Parish includes five municipalities: Elton, Fenton, Jennings, Welsh and Lake Arthur.

Guidry said in an update on Wednesday it is not his intention to put a target on anyone’s back, but word of mouth is the most important way of getting eyes on this issue.

