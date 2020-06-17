Advertisement

Joe Burrow named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick? (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick? (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) -Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league’s athletic directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Wednesday.

With Burrow claiming the SEC Male Athlete of the Year honors, LSU has now swept the two biggest awards handed out by the league this year. Last month, LSU’s Skylar Mays was named the winner of McWhorter Award, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in the league.

South Carolina basketball player Tyasha Harris was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

“The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes.”

