Joe Burrow named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) -Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league’s athletic directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Wednesday.

With Burrow claiming the SEC Male Athlete of the Year honors, LSU has now swept the two biggest awards handed out by the league this year. Last month, LSU’s Skylar Mays was named the winner of McWhorter Award, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in the league.

South Carolina basketball player Tyasha Harris was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

“The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes.”

