Advertisement

Joe Burrow named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the Heisman Trophy that is being presented to the school during a celebration of their NCAA college football championship, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the Heisman Trophy that is being presented to the school during a celebration of their NCAA college football championship, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league’s athletic directors, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Wednesday.

Read more on LSUsports.net

With Burrow claiming the SEC Male Athlete of the Year honors, LSU has now swept the two biggest awards handed out by the league this year. Last month, LSU’s Skylar Mays was named the winner of the McWhorter Award, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in the league.

More: Joe Burrow Bengals jersey in top 5 of most sold on NFLshop.com

South Carolina basketball player Tyasha Harris was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

“The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

LSU: Study shows mutated strain of COVID-19 is more infectious

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new study says a mutated strain of COVID-19 may be more infectious than the original strain that originated in China.

State

Superdome officials confirm 32 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome have confirmed that 32 employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

National

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Case Trends Vary Drastically

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Different areas of the country are seeing drastically different trends in coronavirus cases and it's left different states trying to figure out what to change - or continue - when it comes to restrictions. Our national investigative team looks at states where cases are dropping and where they are picking up.

News

Doctors can soon recommend marijuana to treat any illness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Many of you will soon have access to the state's medical marijuana program to treat most health conditions. That, after an adjustment to restrictions signed into law by Gov. Edwards.

News

The Cenla mural that everyone is talking about

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Marksville residents are using art to come together during a time of racial tension.

State

Bill to help the gaming industry approved by Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs committee

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee approved a bill to give the gaming industry an $83 million tax break over five years after the major hit it took from the COVID-19 shutdown.

News

Will D.C. become the 51st State?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate.

State

Doctors can recommend marijuana to treat any illness under new La. law

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
Thousands of Louisianans will gain access to the state’s medical-marijuana program under a significant expansion Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law the second week of June.