Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

Whereabouts of slave owner bust from New Orleans unknown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

$250 payment proposed for Louisiana's front-line workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a proposal to give grocery store employees, nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers who stayed on their jobs in the early days of Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak a one-time $250 payment. A bill providing that hazard pay from $50 million in federal virus aid started advancing Wednesday in the House. Democratic lawmakers are pushing the proposal in an ongoing special session that has focused on business recovery from the pandemic. They’re trying to broker a deal with Republicans who need some Democratic support to pass certain business tax breaks and other pro-business measures. But disagreement remains over how to fund the payments.

AP-US-VOICES-OF-PROTEST

Voices of protest, crying for change, ring across US, beyond

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. One white nurse from Oregon who traveled to New York City to work in a COVID unit saw up close how minorities are dying disproportionately from the disease. So on her day off after four working in the ICU, she joined the protesters in Brooklyn.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

GOP-backed tax breaks win House support, as Democrats object

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs. The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations. Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers. That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.

LOOSENING GUN RESTRICTIONS

Edwards signs bills to loosen Louisiana's gun restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The measure by House Republican leader Blake Miguez won passage from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. It will prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances that are tougher than statewide restrictions. It doesn’t apply to the meeting places of local governing authorities, however. They can still carry stronger restrictions. Edwards also signed a bill to make it easier to carry a concealed handgun in church. Church authorities still will have to agree.

LANDRIEU-RACIAL EQUITY

Fellowship aims to help South's leaders promote equity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has re-launched a fellowship program to help elected leaders in the South promote racial and economic equity. Applications opened Monday for the UNUM Fellows program, a project of Landrieu's E Pluribus Unum organization. The UNUM Fellows program had been put on hold after a March opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the program's aims, according to a news release from the organization, is to help participating leaders gain insights into structural racism and develop projects to promote and sustain economic equity.

SUPERDOME-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Superdome renovation crew has 32 COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Superdome officials say positive COVID-19 tests have come back for 32 workers contracted to perform renovations at the stadium in New Orleans. A statement released by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District on Tuesday says affected workers have been “isolated away from the job site.” The state-owned Superdome currently is undergoing $450 million in renovations that have been deemed essential by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The dome is slated to host the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2024.

AP-US-PEOPLE-TYLER-PERRY

Tyler Perry says he's 'exhausted' by all the hate, division

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry says “we must never give up” in a heartfelt first-person essay in People Magazine detailing his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality against unarmed black people in America. The writer-director says he almost passed on publishing his essay in the upcoming issue, which will be released Friday. But the filmmaker felt compelled to follow through because he’s “exhausted” from what he’s recently seen across the country. Perry wrote about various topics including how he felt after watching the death of George Floyd and his approach to explaining racism to his 5-year-old son.