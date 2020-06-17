Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

Whereabouts of slave owner bust from New Orleans unknown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters and thrown into the Mississippi river in New Orleans remains unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the river. A video obtained by the New Orleans Advocate / The Times- Picayune shows the group using ropes and a plank to carry the paint-splattered statue of John McDonogh out of the river Sunday afternoon and loading it up on a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told the news outlet the bust is considered stolen property, and are urging those in possession of it to contact the city regarding its return.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

GOP-backed tax breaks win House support, as Democrats object

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs. The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations. Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers. That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.

LOOSENING GUN RESTRICTIONS

Edwards signs bills to loosen Louisiana's gun restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The measure by House Republican leader Blake Miguez won passage from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. It will prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances that are tougher than statewide restrictions. It doesn’t apply to the meeting places of local governing authorities, however. They can still carry stronger restrictions. Edwards also signed a bill to make it easier to carry a concealed handgun in church. Church authorities still will have to agree.

SUPERDOME-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Superdome renovation crew has 32 COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Superdome officials say positive COVID-19 tests have come back for 32 workers contracted to perform renovations at the stadium in New Orleans. A statement released by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District on Tuesday says affected workers have been “isolated away from the job site.” The state-owned Superdome currently is undergoing $450 million in renovations that have been deemed essential by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The dome is slated to host the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2024.

AP-LA-SPILLWAY-LAWSUITS

Judge OK's Louisiana's request to be added to spillway suits

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Mississippi has approved Louisiana's request to be added as a defendant in two lawsuits challenging the way a major Mississippi River spillway is operated. The lawsuits say that more frequent and extended openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway are damaging the Mississippi Sound and its fisheries. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. notes in both cases that although Louisiana asked to be added as a defendant, its stand is only partly aligned with the responses from the two original defendants — the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Mississippi River Commission.

LYNCHING MEMORIAL

Report documents nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era lynchings

An organization that founded the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims has announced that it has documented thousands of additional killings of black people during the Reconstruction era. The Equal Justice Initiative said Tuesday that it now has documented nearly 6,500 lynchings of black people between 1877 and 1950. The group, which previously documented 4,500 lynchings, released a new report titled “Reconstruction in America” about its findings.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA

Louisiana widening access to medical marijuana under new law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More Louisiana residents will have access to medical marijuana under a significant expansion of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program that Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law. The law changes take effect in August. They'll allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it would help, and remove restrictions on which doctors can recommend cannabis. The House and Senate agreed to the bill in the regular session that ended June 1. The House voted 75-16 for the measure, while the Senate agreed in a 28-6 vote. The Democratic governor announced Monday evening that he had signed the bill into law.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-COURTHOUSE

Louisiana parish to vote on future of Confederate monument

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana will meet next week to hear arguments on whether to remove a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the East Feliciana Police Jury met Monday to discuss the statue’s future but delayed the discussion to find a bigger venue to accommodate the large numbers of people interested in the vote. In 2016, a local resident pushed for its removal but it was rejected. In 2018, a black man arrested in the parish pushed to have his trial moved, saying the statue was a symbol of racism and that he couldn’t get a fair trial there. Courts rejected that argument.