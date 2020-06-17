Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Lawmakers stall bill striking at Louisiana officer immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death was shelved by Republicans on a state House committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure Wednesday from Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the room to support Jordan’s bill. Backers said the immunity is so sweeping it’s nearly impossible to hold officers accountable for excessive force when prosecutors refuse to bring criminal charges. Opponents said legal avenues exist to prosecute police for excessive force. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association said the measure would make it harder for officers to combat crime.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

Whereabouts of slave owner bust from New Orleans unknown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWSUIT LIMITS

Louisiana businesses to be shielded from most virus lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana businesses are receiving state protection from most lawsuits involving COVID-19 deaths or injuries. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a package of measures that provides the sweeping liability limitations. Three Republican-sponsored bills offering the lawsuit shields won support from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. The Democratic governor announced he’d signed the measures among a long list of bill signings released Monday and Tuesday. Edwards didn’t comment on the bills, which took effect immediately and are retroactive to March 11. Supporters say the measures will protect businesses who offered needed services to the public despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic from frivolous lawsuits.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Bill to eliminate police immunity fails in La.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

$250 payment proposed for Louisiana's front-line workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a proposal to give grocery store employees, nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers who stayed on their jobs in the early days of Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak a one-time $250 payment. A bill providing that hazard pay from $50 million in federal virus aid started advancing Wednesday in the House. Democratic lawmakers are pushing the proposal in an ongoing special session that has focused on business recovery from the pandemic. They’re trying to broker a deal with Republicans who need some Democratic support to pass certain business tax breaks and other pro-business measures. But disagreement remains over how to fund the payments.

MISSISSIPPI PRISONS

Ex-Louisiana warden confirmed as Mississippi prisons leader

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators have confirmed Burl Cain as the new commissioner of the state prison system. The 77-year-old Cain is a former warden of Angola prison in Louisiana, and he faced ethics questions in that state. A committee unanimously endorsed him Tuesday, and the Senate confirmed him Wednesday. Mississippi’s prison system came under federal investigation early this year after inmates died during outbursts of violence. Lawsuits filed on behalf of inmates say the State Penitentiary at Parchman is dangerous and infested by vermin. Cain says he will fix Parchman.

VOICES OF PROTEST

Voices of protest, crying for change, ring across US, beyond

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. One white nurse from Oregon who traveled to New York City to work in a COVID unit saw up close how minorities are dying disproportionately from the disease. So on her day off after four working in the ICU, she joined the protesters in Brooklyn.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

GOP-backed tax breaks win House support, as Democrats object

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort. Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs. The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations. Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers. That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.