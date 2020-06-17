Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel Five has learned of the death of a prominent local attorney in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake earlier Wednesday, June 17.

Albin Provosty was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was found in the lake just before noon in what is being described as a boating accident. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is doing an investigation into the incident and will release more information later, we are told.

Provosty was senior counsel for the Provosty, Sadler and deLauny Law Firm and had been with them for nearly 40 years. He had also worked with a number of local public organizations such as the City of Alexandria, the England Economic and Industrial Development Board, and GAEDA.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

