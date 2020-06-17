Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New Orleans bureau is reachable at 504-523-3931. Send daybook items to nrle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Louisiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 17 9:00 AM New Orleans City Councilmember Jay Banks hosts free drive-up food pantry for those impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana, 3400 Tulane Ave., New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: Jarvis Lewis , City of New Orleans, Jarvis.Lewis@nola.gov, 1 504 255 5116

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 17 11:00 AM Prosper Jefferson series continues with 'Employee Engagement and Customer Service' - 'Employee Engagement and Customer Service' seminar hosted by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, part of the Prosper Jefferson series

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.jedco.org, https://twitter.com/JEDCO_News

Contacts: Kelsey Scram, JEDCO Marketing and PR Manager, kscram@jedco.org, 1 504 875 3927

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m5sMIeBWQXiiAokvgZw4gQ

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 17 11:00 AM University of Louisiana Monroe mental health and coronavirus webinar - University of Louisiana Monroe Gerontology Program and the Louisiana Department of Health co-present a webinar on mental health and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.ulm.edu/

Contacts: Hope Young, ULM, hyoung@ulm.edu, 1 318 342 5445

Register at: https://forms.gle/X4X79YSHZjzxXode9

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 17 2:00 PM Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards hosts call-in radio show - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards hosts his 51st monthly statewide call-in radio show, 'Ask the Governor'

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

The toll-free number to call is 1-877-217-5757

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses curtailing illicit finance - 'Transatlantic Initiatives Curtailing Illicit Finance' Hudson Institute virtual event, on the U.S. and UK's 'unique responsibility' to confront transnational corruption and other economic crime. Speakers include Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and Member of the UK Parliament John Penrose

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute press, press@hudson.org

https://www.hudson.org/events/1830-video-event-senator-bill-cassidy-and-john-penrose-mp-on-transatlantic-initiatives-curtailing-illicit-finance62020

--------------------

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jun. 20 CANCELED: Impressions Expo - CANCELED: Impressions Expo, formerly Imprinted Sportswear Show for the decorated apparel and imprinted products industry, printing, embroidery, promotional products, retail, and marketing * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S River Rd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: https://impressionsexpo.com/baton-rouge/, https://twitter.com/issshows

Contacts: Josh Carruth, Impressions Expo, Josh.Carruth@Emeraldx.com, 1 678 781 7905

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Sunday, Jun. 21 CANCELED: Hearing Loss Association of America Convention - CANCELED: Hearing Loss Association of America Convention * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with HLAA hosting Experience HLAA! online event 18-19 Jun

Location: New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.hearingloss.org, https://twitter.com/HLAA

Contacts: Nancy Macklin, HLAA Director of External Affairs, nmacklin@hearingloss.org, 1 301 657 2248

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions