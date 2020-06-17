Advertisement

LSU: Study shows mutated strain of COVID-19 is more infectious

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China)
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China)(U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A new study says a mutated strain of COVID-19 may be more infectious than the original strain that originated in China.

Lucio Miele, MD, PhD, Professor and Head of Genetics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, says the mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 now circulating in the United States may be a “new and improved” virus that is better at infecting human cells than the original strain from Wuhan, China.

His assessment is based on a new study from the Scripps Research Institute reporting that a previously discovered mutation in the virus spike protein gene makes it more stable and abundant.

Spike proteins are how the virus invades human cells. They bind to receptor cells, allowing the viral membrane to fuse with the human cell membrane and provide entry for the viral material into the cell.

Dr. Miele, who is a molecular geneticist, notes this has several important implications. “It explains, at least in part, why Europe and the U.S. are having a much harder time containing transmission. The virus here is much more infectious.”

“It suggests that just letting the virus spread freely hoping for ‘herd immunity’ to develop is more dangerous than had been thought. Infected cells become virus factories, producing more and more virus. The more viruses are made, the higher the likelihood of NEW mutations that make the virus even better at spreading, or resistant to treatment.”

This information will be important for the development of vaccines and potential treatments, as well as containment.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Joe Burrow named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year

State

Superdome officials confirm 32 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome have confirmed that 32 employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

National

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Case Trends Vary Drastically

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Different areas of the country are seeing drastically different trends in coronavirus cases and it's left different states trying to figure out what to change - or continue - when it comes to restrictions. Our national investigative team looks at states where cases are dropping and where they are picking up.

News

Doctors can soon recommend marijuana to treat any illness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Many of you will soon have access to the state's medical marijuana program to treat most health conditions. That, after an adjustment to restrictions signed into law by Gov. Edwards.

News

The Cenla mural that everyone is talking about

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Marksville residents are using art to come together during a time of racial tension.

State

Bill to help the gaming industry approved by Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs committee

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee approved a bill to give the gaming industry an $83 million tax break over five years after the major hit it took from the COVID-19 shutdown.

News

Will D.C. become the 51st State?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate.

State

Doctors can recommend marijuana to treat any illness under new La. law

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
Thousands of Louisianans will gain access to the state’s medical-marijuana program under a significant expansion Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law the second week of June.