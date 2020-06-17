LSU, SU students see refunds due to COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at LSU and SU will be receiving refunds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSU received close to $19M in CARES Act funding. The university announced Wednesday, June 17 this will be going directly to students per federal guidelines.

Through the CARES Act, LSU received $9.44 million in student-aid funding for distribution to address student needs associated with the disruption to campus operations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, to be eligible for consideration, students are required to have a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file, must be meeting Satisfactory Academic Progress, and not enrolled in a 100% online program.

This includes undergraduate, graduate, law, and veterinary medicine students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester will receive aid according to a sliding scale based on demonstrated financial need per their current FAFSA on file.

According to LSU, students should already be seeing those funds.

Over at SU, students will be receiving refunds via their direct deposit information on file with the school. School officials say $1,612,601.31 in housing money will be refunded. In terms of meal plans, $1,244,321.76 will be refunded to students.

