Advertisement

LSU, SU students see refunds due to COVID-19 pandemic

WAFB
WAFB(KALB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at LSU and SU will be receiving refunds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSU received close to $19M in CARES Act funding. The university announced Wednesday, June 17 this will be going directly to students per federal guidelines.

Through the CARES Act, LSU received $9.44 million in student-aid funding for distribution to address student needs associated with the disruption to campus operations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, to be eligible for consideration, students are required to have a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file, must be meeting Satisfactory Academic Progress, and not enrolled in a 100% online program.

This includes undergraduate, graduate, law, and veterinary medicine students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester will receive aid according to a sliding scale based on demonstrated financial need per their current FAFSA on file.

According to LSU, students should already be seeing those funds.

Over at SU, students will be receiving refunds via their direct deposit information on file with the school. School officials say $1,612,601.31 in housing money will be refunded. In terms of meal plans, $1,244,321.76 will be refunded to students.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

State

More legislation aimed at lowering car insurance rates advances

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Hunt
House and Senate committees passed more legislation Wednesday aimed at lowering car insurance rates in Louisiana by limiting damage lawsuits.

News

Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation on June 22nd.

State

Bills on taxing the gaming industry advance in legislature

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
Two bills involving taxes on the gaming industry advanced in the Legislature Wednesday.

News

Free lunch for first responders

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders.

Latest News

News

Teachers looking into Google Classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
A three-week course aims to have teachers Google Classroom efficient, in case a second outbreak erupts in Louisiana.

News

Exclusive interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Our Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview at the White House.

News

Kincaid Lake boating accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake.

State

Bill to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers in La. dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Houston
Lawmakers killed a proposal that would end ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement, a policy that makes it nearly impossible to sue an officer who’s hurt someone, even if they’ve broken the law.

News

Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Protestors across the nation and in Cenla have started speaking out against racism and protesting in the name of change, even as a global pandemic continues.

News

Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
A prominent, local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake on Wednesday, June 17.