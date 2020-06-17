LSUA taking action for equality and justice

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - “Universities must be committed to not only making statements about equality and justice for all but setting and living the example in everything we say and do.” – Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor

The Louisiana State University of Alexandria administration has begun its efforts to complete a thorough and strategic analysis of campus structure to ensure diversity and inclusion in all facets.

Initial developments include the creation of a Diversity Advisory Committee comprised of students, faculty, staff and administration. This group will work to ensure that all policies, support systems and facilities support the University’s mission to set the example for equality and justice.

“This is the first step in a long and comprehensive review of our campus culture,” said Coreil. “We are looking to identify areas in which we can improve and create a more inclusive and diverse environment. To do this, we must hear from our constituents so that a direct and strategic plan of action can be put in place.”

Additionally, student members of the Black Organization of Leadership and Development, including Student Government Association President Monica Aguilera, will meet with administration this week to share their concerns, experiences, and challenges with the LSUA community.

The agenda-- to listen.

“We must take the opportunity to listen to our students so we can evaluate and better the climate on campus for all students,” said Dr. Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement. “We want each person regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, etc. to feel welcomed and safe on the LSUA campus, and there’s no better way to ensure that than starting with the experience of our current students.”

