Advertisement

LSUA taking action for equality and justice

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus(KALB)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - “Universities must be committed to not only making statements about equality and justice for all but setting and living the example in everything we say and do.” – Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor

The Louisiana State University of Alexandria administration has begun its efforts to complete a thorough and strategic analysis of campus structure to ensure diversity and inclusion in all facets.

Initial developments include the creation of a Diversity Advisory Committee comprised of students, faculty, staff and administration. This group will work to ensure that all policies, support systems and facilities support the University’s mission to set the example for equality and justice.

“This is the first step in a long and comprehensive review of our campus culture,” said Coreil.  “We are looking to identify areas in which we can improve and create a more inclusive and diverse environment.  To do this, we must hear from our constituents so that a direct and strategic plan of action can be put in place.”

Additionally, student members of the Black Organization of Leadership and Development, including Student Government Association President Monica Aguilera, will meet with administration this week to share their concerns, experiences, and challenges with the LSUA community.

The agenda-- to listen.

“We must take the opportunity to listen to our students so we can evaluate and better the climate on campus for all students,” said Dr. Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement. “We want each person regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, etc. to feel welcomed and safe on the LSUA campus, and there’s no better way to ensure that than starting with the experience of our current students.”

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

News

Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation on June 22nd.

News

Free lunch for first responders

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders.

News

Teachers looking into Google Classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
A three-week course aims to have teachers Google Classroom efficient, in case a second outbreak erupts in Louisiana.

News

Exclusive interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Our Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview at the White House.

Latest News

News

Kincaid Lake boating accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake.

News

Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Protestors across the nation and in Cenla have started speaking out against racism and protesting in the name of change, even as a global pandemic continues.

News

Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
A prominent, local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake on Wednesday, June 17.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment discusses special session progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell talks with State Rep. Gabe Firment about his thoughts on the special session in the legislature, including the passage of the medical marijuana bill.

News

Sailing camps underway at Lake Buhlow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Beginner sailing classes are underway at Buhlow Lake in Pineville.