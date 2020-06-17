Richard See’s Progress in the NFL’s Culture

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Commissioner Roger Goodell has done a 360 in the past few weeks, giving Las Vegas Raiders’ running back, Jalen Richard, hope for a change in the league’s culture.

“I’m happy that everyone is coming together because that’s what it’s going to take," Las Vegas running back Jalen Richard said. “It doesn’t matter what race you are. You just need to know right from wrong and there’s a lot of wrong going on. It’s going to start in house[NFL]. We have to be an example before we can step out there and be an impact. People look at us and how we operate. I think this year you’ll see a lot of guys come closer together,” he added.

In fact, NFL franchise players have come together already setting demands for the NFL moving forward. Even Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt have supported- letting fans know that they will be kneeling in the 2020 season.

In 2016, former 49ers quarterback was released from the league for kneeling during the National Anthem as a sign of protest.

Now, the NFL Commissioner has issued statements supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement, and encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick. Eight teams reportedly want to add the free agent to their roster.

