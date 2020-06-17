Sailing camps underway at Lake Buhlow

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kids from around Cenla are learning the basics of sailing out at Lake Buhlow during a two-week camp that teaches them moves like the ‘modified triangle’. The sailing students will complete a total of 30 hours of sailing by the end, in preparation for the United States Sailing certification.

Other camps around the state are taking a break this year because of COVID-19, but this camp decided to go on in Pineville with some modifications, like students wearing masks.

Coach Robert Stewart is holding a second session for kids in July, with spots available for five students. He’ll also be holding an adult sailing class next month. More information is available on the L-Cats swimming website.

“On the last day of sailing the kids have to ask one of their parents- may God be with their parent- ask one of the parents to get in the boat with them and they’re going to take them sailing. That is fun,” says Stewart.

A sailing regatta is also being held on August first in memory of Kris Beall- a sailor who died in a race in Mobile Bay. They also have plans to commemorate Beall with a bench and plaques out at Buhlow Lake.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.